Browns Reveal Why Deshaun Watson Was at the Luxury Box Instead of the Sideline Like Joe Burrow

The star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, made an unexpected appearance for the Cleveland Browns as a spectator from the luxury box. This was very different from Joe Burrow, who was present to support the Cincinnati Bengals from the sidelines. Watson’s move triggered a tidal wave of reactions from the fans, who compared him to Burrow.

The presence of both Watson and Burrow came as a pleasant surprise for some, as the two are now sidelined with season-ending injuries. Watson suffered a shoulder injury on Nov. 12, in the Browns vs. Ravens matchup. On the other hand, Joe Burrow was reported to remain out for the remaining 2023 campaign after he tore a ligament in his right wrist on Nov. 17, also against the Ravens.

However, as the two quarterbacks had different placements on the field, fans questioned Deshaun Watson for choosing to be in a suite rather than on the sidelines with his teammates. His distance from his team didn’t sit right with many, who believed that Burrow did the right thing by being closer to the team.

Watson’s critique by the fans needed to be addressed as the backlash picked up pace. Consequently, the Cleveland Browns decided to unveil the reason behind their QB’s choice of the luxury box.

Cleveland Browns Shed Light on Absence of Deshaun Watson from Sidelines

The Cleveland Browns came to their QB’s defense, stating the reasons for his distant presence. A spokesman from the team, Mary Kay Cabot, stated that the medical staff had advised Deshaun Watson to stay away from the sidelines. The advisory was to avert the risks of a collision, which could impede his recovery.

It was also addressed that Watson wasn’t the only Browns player in the suite. Other Browns players who were injured or in recovery attended the game from the same place as Watson.

The details of his recovery were also stated in the statement. It revealed that the Browns QB was to remain in Los Angeles for his rehabilitation. His return to Cleveland was put on hold in a purely medical decision. In addition, Watson was advised to avoid flying by the staff in order to avoid ‘swelling’ of the arm.

Deshaun Watson also injured his left ankle in their matchup against the formidable Baltimore Ravens. He expressed his disappointment with the situation after being injured, saying,

“I pushed very hard for it to the point where all the experts and doctors were the ones that told me that there was no chance.”

Later, he spoke of accepting surgery as the only possible solution to maintain longevity in his career.

The turmoil with Deshaun Watson has barely stopped since the day he inked the biggest guaranteed contract with the Kardiac Kids. It hasn’t proved to be very fruitful for the team as he has been able to attend only 12 games in the last two seasons. The team stated that Watson is expected to be ready before the 2024 season starts.