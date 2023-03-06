Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Drools Over ‘Jacked’ Jake Gyllenhaal After UFC 285 Appearance

Veronika Rajek gained unprecedented fame after posting a series of photos in TB12 Jersey a few months ago. She continued dropping subtle hints that something might be going on between her and the 7x Super Bowl Champion.

However, lately, the Brady dating hints have come to a halt from Rajek’s side. Moreover, it appears as if the NFL enthusiast has now diverted her attention to UFC.

Veronika Rajek can’t stop looking at jacked up Jake Gyllenhaal’s body

UFC 285 turned out to be an absolute blast. We saw some really entertaining clashes with Jon Jones’ comeback victory versus Ciryl Gane proving to be the perfect climax to a wonderful day of MMA. The world was glued to screen and so was Slovakian model Veronika Rajek.

However, it seems like more than the bouts, she was left impressed by Hollywood hunk Jake Gyllenhaal’s appearance on the big night. Apparently, Jake shot a few scenes of his upcoming movie at UFC 285 by posing in typical MMA fighter style for weigh-in alongside Jay Hieron who is also set to feature in the flick.

For the weigh-in scene, Jake removed his shirt to showcase his jacked up physique which looked absolutely picture perfect for the role he is set to portray in the film. As it turns out, Veronika just couldn’t stop drooling over Jake’s physique after he posed for the weigh-in scene. She took to Instagram to share a video of Jake’s appearance at UFC 285.

Tom Brady’s UFC 285 appearance triggers troll fest

Jake wasn’t the only celebrity to grace the mega event. NFL legend Tom Brady was also seen cheering for Jon Jones from the crowd. While Tom would have gone home a happy man as his favorite star ended up winning the contest in style, the NFL legend wouldn’t be too pleased with Twitteratis after looking at the way they reacted to his new look.

Wait. What happened to his face this time? — JayViper (@JayViperTV) March 5, 2023

Tom looked much leaner during his appearance, his jaw-line looked sharper than ever. This prompted fans to suggest the 7x Super Bowl champion that he needs to take a break from the freak-Brady diet as he isn’t a footballer anymore. Many even compared his current look to a plastic version of his older self.

Nevertheless, the star QB seems to be enjoying his life off the field and with Rajek slowing down with the dating hints, it would be fair to assume that Tom-Veronika union speculations are about to vanish from the public memory.

