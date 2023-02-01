Old Conversation Between Tom Brady & Julian Edelman Reveals the Secret Behind GOAT QB’s Success

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady may have not made it to this year’s Superbowl, but the legendary quarterback has a legacy that may not be matched for years. His name is synonymous with football. At forty-five, the seven-time Superbowl champion has shown the same level of dedication and commitment to the sport.

A recent interaction with his former teammate and three-time Superbowl champion, Julian Edelman, revealed a certain something about the legendary quarterback. In a conversation on ‘Games with Names,’ Edelman revealed the GOAT mentality that has taken Brady to the throne he sits on today.

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady were teammates in New England with the Patriots. Under Bill Belichick, this offensive duo won three Superbowl rings together. With Tom Brady threading the needle at QB, Edelman had established himself as a standout wide receiver. The duo had even become a threat for defenses across the league.

While Edelman retired at 34 in 2021, Tom Brady continued his craft with a transfer to the Buccaneers. At 45, he was still doing his thing while Edelman hung the cleats a long time before him. Playing at that level at 45 and still showcasing that sort of dominance was not something common to all. Tom Brady is definitely of a different breed and his former teammate, Edelman, agrees.

Julian Edelman goes down memory lane as he narrates a conversation with Tom Brady

On his podcast, the former wide receiver spoke of a time he shared the room with Tom Brady. Brady had the venue of the Superbowl for the year marked on his whiteboard and he told Edelman that’s where they were going to end their season that year. A spirited teammate that he was, he showed support to his quarterback by saying they would help him get to Joe Montana’s record. The words that followed from Edelman’s mouth were what drove Brady to be a class apart from the rest.

“He looks at me with that golden stare, with those sizzling steel-blue eyes, and says, I’m not going for Montana, I’m going for Jordan,” said Edelman as he narrated Tom Brady’s words. Michael Jordan is arguably one of the best athletes of all time. He has six rings in the NBA. This statement from Brady made it very clear that he was going for glory in sports beyond just the NFL. He saw it, manifested it and he achieved it. Technically, with 7 rings he has 1 more than Michael Jordan.

With Tom Brady announcing his retirement, he will also join Jordan to go down as one of the greatest athletes of all time. More than just this, both of them will also be forever remembered for moving generations for years to come.

