Russell Wilson Moon Ball: Revisiting Giants QB’s Four Throws That Stunned the NFL

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) speaks during a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Image Credit: © Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason is in full swing, and it’s offering anything but clarity. Injuries, standout performances, and underwhelming outings are dominating the conversation, as speculation continues to run rampant ahead of the regular season. Thankfully, that speculation is beginning to take on a positive tone for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants.

Heading into the 14th season of his professional career, Wilson is coming off a pair of failed stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

Thanks to a perfectly placed 80-yard deep ball against the New York Jets, however, there’s now renewed hope surrounding the former Super Bowl champion. The veteran QB connected with rookie wide receiver Beaux Collins on the play.

You can’t throw it better than that. Russell Wilson’s moon ball will change this offense. GIVE BEAUX COLLINS A ROSTER SPOT! pic.twitter.com/EmdLPLjsOJ — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) August 16, 2025

Despite being a 36-year-old veteran, Wilson’s arm appears as lively as ever. His recent win totals have left much to be desired, but he seems just as capable as he was a few seasons ago. All told, there are other deep-ball passes the QB has delivered over the years.

In 2023, the former Seattle Seahawk surprisingly completed the longest pass in the league from an air-distance standpoint, connecting on a 46-yard touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton. In fact, that pass travelled 60.8 yards in the air.

Of course, this is nothing new. Wilson’s career is filled with highlight-reel deep balls, like his 63-yard bomb to Tyler Lockett in the 2015 preseason. Fast forward to now, and he’s still showing off that same touch.

Even in this year’s Pro Bowl flag football game, Wilson connected with Ja’Marr Chase on a 45-yard score, reminding everyone that his downfield ability is still among the league’s best. For the Giants, that’s music to their ears.

After an abysmal 3-14 showing in the 2024 regular season, New York is desperately searching for a quarterback who can maximize Malik Nabers’ talents and guide them back toward contention. Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito headline what has been an uninspiring stretch of quarterback play, so seeing that Wilson is still capable of such throws bodes well for the future.

Even so, the Giants still play in a division that features Jayden Daniels, fresh off the most productive rookie QB season in NFL history, and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Simply put, nothing is going to come easy for either Wilson or the G-Men.