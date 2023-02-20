Hines Ward Net Worth: Here’s How Much the XFL’s Star Head Coach Has Earned Thus Far

Aug 8, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former offensive guard and inductee Alan Faneca (left) and presenter Hines Ward (right) pose with the bust of Faneca during the Class of 2021 NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hines Ward has done it all. The former Steeler made the bucks during his playing days and is now also making himself a fortune through his coaching role. Ward was a legend for the Steelers and was rightfully given that tag. The 5’11 former wide receiver was a force on the field. After having a good run for the University of Georgia Bulldogs, the Steelers drafted Ward in the third round of the 1998 draft.

Ward spent 14 long seasons in the NFL, being a menace for defenses across the league. In his 14 seasons, he has two Super Bowl rings to his name and also a Super Bowl MVP accolade.

A one-team man, Ward did it all with the Steelers. Ward is also a hall of honor member for the Steelers and is also on the Steeler’s All-time team.

Hines Ward cashing in

Ward’s initial contract with the Steelers was a six-figure contract. He renewed this in 2001 for an unreal increment. His new contract had him earning close to $10 million over four years. His final contract for the Steelers was worth $22 million which came with a $3 million signing bonus. Ward has taken home $39 million from his 14 playing seasons in Pittsburgh.

The powerhouse athlete didn’t stop there. After a reasonable hiatus from he sport, he returned to the field in 2017 as a coaching intern for the Steelers. Having obtained some experience, Ward took on the offensive assistant role with the New York Jets. He served for the New York side from 2019 to 2021. He then took on a college coaching role in Florida. The Steelers’ legend is now a head coach of an XFL team. Made for pure entertainment, the fan favorite is a perfect fit for this adaptation of the NFL. While it isn’t clear how much he earns in his latest gig, it is definite to be big numbers.

As of 2022, Ward is worth around $18 million. The South Korean-born native has enjoyed his fair share of earnings from the sport. He has also made money from real estate investments. A notable investment of his was a plot he bought for $1 million that he sold at close to $7 million. There may not be much clarity on all his listed earnings and incomes but it’s safe to say that the former NFL great’s net worth is enough for him to live a comfortable life.

