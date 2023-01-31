Patrick Mahomes Recalls How He Was Reassured by Tom Brady About His Work Ethic

Patrick Mahomes is on his way to playing in his third Super Bowl game in 7 years. Having already won one ring, he is looking very likely to get another ring on his finger. He deserves to win, with his mesmerizing playstyle, and his ability to get past defenses. Although, it seems he might have had a tad bit of inspiration from another living legend: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady.

Speaking on the show ‘New Heights’, Mahomes talks about how he used to watch Brady when he was in college. “I watched Tom when I was in college a ton because I needed to get better from within the pocket. And so that was big for me… like Tom isn’t the fastest guy, but as far as mobility inside the pocket dude I mean obviously he’s one of the best,” he says.

Although, it seems Brady’s impact on Mahomes did not stop with this. Mahomes recollects an incident from back in 2021 when the Kansas City Chiefs lost the AFC championship to Brady and the Bucs. He says, “After we lost to Tom in the AFC Championship game when he just came up, he grabbed me as I’m walking to the car… And he just said, ‘Hey man! I want to let you know, you’re doing it the right way’.”

“And just him saying that, just validated everything that I did that year. Was just like, ‘All right, all this time that I’ve been in the building and putting that work in, the goat is literally saying you’re doing it the right way. Those little pieces of advice man, that is stuff that I take and I try to just run with it. And that’s helped me become who I am now,” he added.

Patrick Mahomes is set to soon beat the man who inspires him to play

Tom Brady may have provided some much-needed inspiration to Patrick Mahomes at a time when he needed it the most. However, Mahomes will still be gunning to be the greatest QB of all time. Even if that means taking the mantle from Brady. Reaching 7 Super Bowl titles might just be a painful task. However, Brady is still playing at 45, and Mahomes hasn’t ruled out such a possibility yet.

In fact, Mahomes has a good team with the Chiefs, the same as how Brady had a championship-winning team with the New England Patriots. So it is not unlikely that Mahomes ends up winning back-to-back championships. The only question that remains then is which other team will put up a decent fight, and maybe even throw the Chiefs off the winning path?

Tom Brady is becoming a free agent this off-season, which means a number of good teams can get him to lead their offense. The Las Vegas Raiders look like the prime landing spot for Brady, given their offensive potential. If that happens, Mahomes will be facing a lot more of Brady than he has before. As division rivals, the atmosphere will almost always be tense when these two giants of the game meet.

Will Brady don the Black and White, and lead the Raiders to the playoffs next season? Or is Mahomes’ rise to the top of the food chain set in stone?

