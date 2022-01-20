“I’m kind of a pain in their a** if you didn’t already know”: Tom Brady admits his trash talking and constant chirping has probably tired NFL referees out

Tom Brady is not only the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but he’s also one of the most competitive, talking trash whenever he can to whoever he can.

The Buccaneers quarterback is coming off one of his best seasons ever as a pro despite being 44 years old. He passed for 5,000 yards for the second time in his storied career and threw for 43 touchdowns (second most in his career).

He’s also fresh off a Wild Card victory against the Philadelphia Eagles where he threw for 2 touchdowns and played mistake-free, efficient football. The Bucs are gearing up for a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, and you can bet Brady will be all fired and up ready to go as he always is.

Tom Brady speaks up on controversial roughing the passer penalty

During the Buccaneers first drive of the game, Brady was hit late on a throw, and the referees threw a flag for roughing the passer. On second glance, however, it didn’t really look like there was any reason to throw the flag.

NFL fans and Brady haters alike immediately jumped on the Tampa Bay quarterback, talking about how he always receives these kind of calls and that referees are biased towards him.

Brady recently spoke about this ‘preferential treatment’ he receives on his ‘Let’s Go’ and completely dismissed the notion that he has privileges others quarterbacks don’t. However, he also did admit that he does get away with always giving the referees a hard time, being in their ears and chirping at them when a call doesn’t go his way.

As for whether Brady actually does get preferential treatment, these stats should answer your question.

