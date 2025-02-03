“I’m Not Chris Brown”: Ryan Clark Hints His 17-Year Football Career Limited His Dancing Skills

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Ryan Clark on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The length of the average NFL career is just 3.3 years, one of the lowest in all of professional sports. Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, played for a total of 13 seasons.

Unfortunately for him, the success meant losing his dance moves. When referring to the toll that it took on his body, he explained

“I’m not Chris Brown… I’m not pop locking, I can’t Krump… I can’t do all that. There is a rigidness to my body that football has created that I am no longer what I used to be.”

While age inevitably comes for us all, playing in the National Football League is guaranteed to rapidly accelerate the wear and tear on one’s body. Having endured everything from concussions to requiring the removal of his spleen and gallbladder after a game in Denver, Colorado, Clark certainly took his fair share of licks throughout his time in the league.

“I could give you everything in high school. Now, it’s a very limited sort of scale of dance moves that I could do.” He noted, highlighting the tradeoffs that come with being a professional athlete. Clark may not have had many touchdown dances throughout his career, but he still has plenty of reasons to cut a rug from time to time. Despite starting off his NFL career as an undrafted free agent, the LSU product still managed to net $22,453,647 in career earnings, per OverTheCap.

Now fearing that he won’t “…be able to catch the beat,” the former pro bowler has retired himself from the dance floor. Fortunately, for both Clark and football fans, there are plenty of current players who can keep the celebrations going.

Notable NFL dancers

Speaking of Chris Brown, the Miami Dolphins’ dynamic receiving threat, Tyreek Hill, once managed to pull off a tribute to one of the popstars most recognized films, Stomp the Yard. Hill’s celebrations are just as iconic as the plays he’s made throughout his career, proving that the league is home to some of the world’s best athletes and the best dancers.

Likewise, there’s certainly plenty of spry left in Justin Jefferson’s step. The NFL’s premiere wide receiver has been dancing in opposing end zones for five years now, with his “Griddy” touchdown dance being one of the most recognizable celebrations in NFL history.

Xavier Worthy is set to bring his dance moves to the biggest stage in football on February 9th when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Caesar’s Superdome.

Suffice to say, so long as these receivers are around, there will still be plenty of dancing in the NFL.