NFL Fraternity Refuses to Take Brock Purdy Disrespect in “Weak Analysis” From Former Raiders Execs

Brock Purdy proved the naysayers wrong one more time after clinching the top NFC seed. He and the Niners are set to take on the Packers in the divisional round on Saturday. NFL fans are more than excited as the season moves inches closer to the finish line. With only 8 teams left so far and 4 set to be disqualified this week, the 49ers continue to be the team to watch out for this season, and many expect them to go all the way to Vegas.

Purdy has been one of the frontrunners for the MVP and has thrown 4280 yards along with 31 touchdowns and just 11 picks. Despite everything he has done and achieved this season, he continues to be disrespected and undermined by many in the NFL.

Respected author and former CEO of Las Vegas Raider, Amy Trask, joined Rich Eisen on his show, where they rated the remaining shot-callers left in the playoffs. She peddled the same argument about Mr. Irrelevant that everyone has had throughout the season. While acknowledging that Purdy is a good QB, Amy labeled him a system quarterback. She said he has been able to perform so well because he has an abundance of talent around him, both offensively and defensively. That makes him good, but not great.

“Four games, eight QBs, seven terrific QBs and Brock Purdy,” Amy Trask said. “I am not suggesting he is not a good QB, he is. I simply don’t put him in the same category as others. It’s not that I don’t like him or dislike him. He does things very well. He is surrounded by a tremendous supporting cast- both offensively and defensively. He is a good QB but I don’t put him in the category of the other seven.”

Fans, especially the Faithful, weren’t going to take this disrespect lying down and were quick to bash Trask on X (formerly Twitter). While some brought up her tenure with the Raiders, others added how Purdy excelled this season.

Fans Call Out Amy Trask For Her Opinions on Brock Purdy

Fans, who have been hearing Purdy slander throughout the season, leaped in his support and called Trask out. Some fans said while they respect Trask, they feel her opinion is more about him being Mr. Irrelevant and less about his talent and performance on the field.

Others said as long as Purdy continues to perform for their team, they don’t care about haters’ opinions. Many attacked Amy personally and said that given her atrocious record as a Raiders executive, they don’t think she knows how to identify a good QB. One of the fans said,

While people continue to deliver outlandish opinions about Brock Purdy, the star QB will be focusing on the Divisional Round game against the Packers and their in-form QB, Jordan Love, who put the Cowboys to the sword and proved his haters wrong. This will be Purdy’s first game in the playoffs since last season’s NFC Championship, where his injury ended the 49ers season with a heartbreak.

This will be a record-setting 10th playoff game between Green Bay and San Francisco. The Packers have lost the last 4 playoff matchups, including the 2019 NFC title game and the 2021 divisional round. Moreover, they are 3-2 at Levi’s Stadium, as per News 18.