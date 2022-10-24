Chad Henne Is Still Playing? NFL Fans Bewildered To See Patrick Mahomes’ Backup Taking Field Against 49ers

After a massive victory against 49ers was ensured by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs decided to give Chad Henne a go.

The San Francisco 49ers started off well in the recent encounter against the Chiefs. The gained a 3 point lead in the first quarter and Jimmy G was looking in good shape.

However, as soon as the second quarter began, the Chiefs pulled out the big guns and gave absolutely no chance at all to the 49ers to make a comeback.

Till halftime, the Chiefs had a one point lead and the game could have gone either way from there. However, Mahomes’ unit completely blew away the San Francisco-based franchise in the second half. The game ended 23-44 in favor of Kansas City.

Jimmy G had 303 yards with two touchdowns and one interception to go with it. The 49ers also gave a chance to backup QB Brock Purdy to have some game time. However, he wasn’t able to leave a lasting impression.

Chad Henne Has Been Active in The League Since 2008

For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes had another fantastic game. With 423 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception, the star QB dominated the proceedings and played a massive role in scripting another massive victory.

When it comes to giving backup QBs a go, the Chiefs also followed the 49ers way. Veteran quarterback Chad Henne, who has been active in the league for a very long time and is currently serving as a backup to Mahomes, was given a chance to show his prowess on the field.

49er fans went from talking crazy to seeing Chad Henne in action Life comes at you fast — 👨🏿‍💻 Father of Him (@WholesomeRyan) October 23, 2022

Henne started in career in 2008 with the Miami Dolphins. Post that, in 2012, he was roped in by the Jaguars and after staying there till 2017, he was added to the Chiefs’ unit.

Although he wasn’t able to do much and quite frankly, he didn’t really have the chance to do much in the game against the 49ers, one has to admit that Henne has kept himself fit and ready for the highest level at 37 years of age for which he deserves a lot of credit.

The 6 feet 3 inches tall QB had a good college career. He made his way to the First Team All Big-10 in 2007 before eventually making his way into the biggest league on the planet. With Mahomes leading the charge for Kansas City, we won’t see Henne getting a lot of chances in the future. However, his experience and guidance will keep on adding greatly to the franchise.

