“I’m Not Getting Paid for What I’ve Done”: Josh Allen Gets Real About $330M Extension With Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees in the Ravens line up during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After he managed to secure the first regular season MVP award of his seven-year NFL career, the Buffalo Bills decided to go ahead and solidify the future of the franchise by signing Josh Allen to a benchmark contract extension. The six-year, $330-million deal will ensure that Allen remains in Buffalo through the 2030 season.

Even though he still had four years remaining on his prior contract, both Allen and the Bills’ front office agreed that now was the time to sure things up a bit. Even though their initial negotiations started shortly after Allen received his award at the NFL Honors, the long-term face of the franchise is insisting that “I’m not getting paid for what I’ve done, I’m getting paid for what I’m going to do.”

During a recent interview with RG, Allen also explained that the offer came to him as a bit of a surprise at first. Nevertheless, he’s determined to work just as hard as ever to prove that the Bills’ money was in fact well spent.

“I really appreciate Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills for going out there and doing that for me. I wasn’t really expecting it or needing it to happen this year, but it did and I’m very grateful for that… I’ve got to keep working hard and keep trying to find a way to bring a Lombardi trophy to Western New York, and that’s our main goal.”

Allen’s yearly salary of $55,000,000 ties him with the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, and his conference rival, Patrick Mahomes, for the second highest QB salary in the league today. In terms of total value, his $330-million contract is the second most valuable, second only to Mahomes’ historic $450-million deal.

Allen and the Bills, once again, find themselves attempting to rebound from a gut-wrenching postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, however, the goal of training camp will remain the same. Apart from that, the only other assignment is not to let the NFL’s film crew be a distraction.

“Just continuing to develop our team, adding a couple of pieces on offense and quite a bit of pieces on defense. Making sure everybody is on the same page. We have Hard Knocks in training camp this year. So, just making sure we’re relaying and echoing that we’ve got to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s developing our team and doing everything that we can to win football games and not let that part be a distraction.”

Hard Knocks figures to be an interesting product this year, as it’ll depict the rebounding process for Buffalo. It will certainly make for a good watch this August, but the real excitement will come when Allen and co. take to the field for their Week 1 contest against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7th.