Vocal Antonio Brown Compares Daniel Jones to McNugget Happy Meal After Flop Show vs Vikings

Yagya Bhargava
Published

Daniel Jones and Antonio Brown. Picture Credits: USA TODAY Sports and Instagram.

Daniel Jones’ long-awaited return to the field for the New York Giants turned sour in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. After nine grueling months of ACL rehab, Jones faced a harsh reality check as boos echoed through the stadium.

The quarterback’s performance did little to silence the critics. His two interceptions left the Giants fans fuming, including a cringe-worthy pick-6 on a swing pass. Their patience wore thin quickly, with frustrations boiling over just two plays into the game.

As if the 28-6 loss wasn’t enough, former NFL receiver Antonio Brown couldn’t resist taking a jab at Jones on social media. In his typical provocative style, Brown drew an unflattering comparison between Jones and a McDonald’s Happy Meal on X.

Brown’s post highlighted the stark contrast between Jones’ $160 million contract and a $5.39 McNuggets meal. He quipped that both “don’t throw TDs” and “don’t read a defense,” but while the meal brings joy, Jones apparently brings only sadness.

The fallout from Jones’ disappointing return quickly spread across social media. Brown’s jab opened the floodgates, and soon the comments section was overflowing with fans expressing their frustration.

One fan didn’t mince words, declaring he would prefer the McDonald’s meal over the QB. Even Giants supporters couldn’t help but agree.

The comparisons got more creative, with another chiming in, “[McDonalds] comes with a toy too,” implying Jones offered less value than a Happy Meal.

This latest setback feels like just another chapter in the Giants’ ongoing struggles. The fans’ patience is definitely wearing thin, after only two winning seasons in the past 12 years.

And Jones, now in his sixth year as starter, has become the lightning rod for much of this frustration.

His stat line from Sunday’s game was 22-of-42 passing for a mere 186 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and five sacks. It’s the kind of performance that has Giants fans wondering if their team’s woes will ever end.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava is a Senior Writer at The Sports Rush and has been covering the NFL for over a year, having written over 1000 articles covering the NFL and college football. He jumped into the world of sports journalism due to his profound love for sports and has since developed a keen eye for details that sports fans can appreciate.

