Vocal Antonio Brown Compares Daniel Jones to McNugget Happy Meal After Flop Show vs Vikings

Daniel Jones’ long-awaited return to the field for the New York Giants turned sour in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. After nine grueling months of ACL rehab, Jones faced a harsh reality check as boos echoed through the stadium.

The quarterback’s performance did little to silence the critics. His two interceptions left the Giants fans fuming, including a cringe-worthy pick-6 on a swing pass. Their patience wore thin quickly, with frustrations boiling over just two plays into the game.

As if the 28-6 loss wasn’t enough, former NFL receiver Antonio Brown couldn’t resist taking a jab at Jones on social media. In his typical provocative style, Brown drew an unflattering comparison between Jones and a McDonald’s Happy Meal on X.

Brown’s post highlighted the stark contrast between Jones’ $160 million contract and a $5.39 McNuggets meal. He quipped that both “don’t throw TDs” and “don’t read a defense,” but while the meal brings joy, Jones apparently brings only sadness.

The fallout from Jones’ disappointing return quickly spread across social media. Brown’s jab opened the floodgates, and soon the comments section was overflowing with fans expressing their frustration.

I’m taking the McNugget meal all day brother — WildBillNC (@WildBillNC1978) September 9, 2024

One fan didn’t mince words, declaring he would prefer the McDonald’s meal over the QB. Even Giants supporters couldn’t help but agree.

Bruhhhhhh – thank you. As a giants fan, I couldn’t agree more. — JG Trades (@jg_trading) September 9, 2024

This is completely factual, Daniel Jones fleeced that front office, prolly just money laundering 160m’s type shit pic.twitter.com/YyzeW3b1cP — Vengeance (@PopeOfChaos) September 9, 2024

The comparisons got more creative, with another chiming in, “[McDonalds] comes with a toy too,” implying Jones offered less value than a Happy Meal.

Shit comes with a toy too — Pops (@DirtyHairySOB) September 9, 2024

He robbed the Giants in broad daylight — Jar (@Jarzhi) September 9, 2024

This latest setback feels like just another chapter in the Giants’ ongoing struggles. The fans’ patience is definitely wearing thin, after only two winning seasons in the past 12 years.

And Jones, now in his sixth year as starter, has become the lightning rod for much of this frustration.

His stat line from Sunday’s game was 22-of-42 passing for a mere 186 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and five sacks. It’s the kind of performance that has Giants fans wondering if their team’s woes will ever end.