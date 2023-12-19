Years After the ‘Spygate’ Scandal, Cincinnati Crowd Vented Their Frustration by Booing a Dog Named Tom Brady
Vasudha Mudgal
|Published December 19, 2023
Earlier in June this year, the Cincinnati Reds’ crowd expressed their lingering frustration not at a player but at a dog named Tom Brady. This curious incident unfolded at a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, highlighting the deep-seated resentment Cincinnati harbors towards Brady (not the dog.)
According to Marca, the event, “Bark in the Park,” at the Great American Ball Park, took a surprising turn during the traditional video parade showcasing fans’ dogs. Among the furry participants was a dog named after the NFL icon, Tom Brady.
Unlike his canine counterparts, who received cheers, “Tom Brady” was met with a wave of boos from the crowd. This reaction was a clear indication of the residual displeasure Cincinnati fans have towards the NFL star, primarily stemming from the ‘Spygate’ scandal.
In 2020, the New England Patriots, Tom Brady’s team at the time, faced severe criticism and penalties for filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game. This incident, which occurred in December 2019 at the Cleveland Browns’ stadium, led the NFL to fine the Patriots $1.1 million and strip them of a third-round draft pick. As Brady was still a starter for the Patriots, he became an unwitting symbol of the scandal for Cincinnati fans.
In addition, Brady wasn’t always kind to the Bengals, as he beat them almost every time he went up against them. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the Cincinnati fanbase would have a bone to pick with the QB. He did have a 7-2 record against their team.
Spygate Wasn’t the Only Patriots’ Scandal
Spygate seems like only a minor infraction against the New England team, compared to their much more popular and controversial scandal ‘Deflategate.’ The Patriots were accused of deflating footballs during a 2014 game against the Indianapolis Colts to gain an unfair advantage.
Tom Brady became the focal point of the investigation as the league argued that the balls were deflated at the behest of the former QB, to suit his needs. This scandal hasn’t aged well, however, as many seem to believe that it was a bogus and inflated charge.
Maybe Indianapolis also harbors a similar resentment for the former QB as Cincinnati. The incident of the dog being booed at a baseball game highlights how deep the rivalries and disputes in sports can be, even permeating across sports and even state lines. While he may have touched the hearts of many football fans, he also pissed off many.
