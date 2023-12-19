Years After the ‘Spygate’ Scandal, Cincinnati Crowd Vented Their Frustration by Booing a Dog Named Tom Brady

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on after beating the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC south division at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier in June this year, the Cincinnati Reds’ crowd expressed their lingering frustration not at a player but at a dog named Tom Brady. This curious incident unfolded at a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, highlighting the deep-seated resentment Cincinnati harbors towards Brady (not the dog.)

According to Marca, the event, “Bark in the Park,” at the Great American Ball Park, took a surprising turn during the traditional video parade showcasing fans’ dogs. Among the furry participants was a dog named after the NFL icon, Tom Brady.

Unlike his canine counterparts, who received cheers, “Tom Brady” was met with a wave of boos from the crowd. This reaction was a clear indication of the residual displeasure Cincinnati fans have towards the NFL star, primarily stemming from the ‘Spygate’ scandal.

In 2020, the New England Patriots, Tom Brady’s team at the time, faced severe criticism and penalties for filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game. This incident, which occurred in December 2019 at the Cleveland Browns’ stadium, led the NFL to fine the Patriots $1.1 million and strip them of a third-round draft pick. As Brady was still a starter for the Patriots, he became an unwitting symbol of the scandal for Cincinnati fans.

In addition, Brady wasn’t always kind to the Bengals, as he beat them almost every time he went up against them. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the Cincinnati fanbase would have a bone to pick with the QB. He did have a 7-2 record against their team.

