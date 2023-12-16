Dak Prescott Pleasantly Surprises His Biggest Fan Who Got a Tattoo on His Prosthetic Leg to be Like His Hero; “Impossible to Hate on This Dude”

Staying true to his ‘community builder’ image, Dak Prescott recently performed a special act for one of his dearest fans. A young Cowboys fan, Kaysin, had paid a tribute to the Dallas QB by imitating Prescott’s tattoos on his prosthetic leg. Kaysin was very proud of his new tattoos. But little did he know, that this tribute will touch Dak Prescott’s heart and Kaysin would be called for a special meet and greet with both, Cowboys’ QB1 and CeeDee Lamb.

In a video that has now gone viral, Prescott and Lamb can be seen meeting Kaysin, gifting him all kinds of Cowboys merch and even doing the griddy to cheer him up. Prescott even promised to do it on the field this week if he happens to score a touchdown.

At times, considered one of the most hated NFL players, Dak’s off field charm is actually undeniable. The amount of effort and time he puts into helping build the community and effect change is second to none in the league. And that is why even after attracting so much hate, the comment section on these posts are filled with love for ‘America’s Quarterback’.

While social media was flooded with love for Prescott, some of the comments stood out. A social media user who considers themselves an Eagles fan said, “As an eagles fan man I don’t know how this dude gets so much hate. Legit the best QB in the NFL right now”. While another user said, “I will literally cry if he hits the Griddy if he scores because he promised him,” another one wrote, “It is impossible to hate on this dude”

Dak Prescott is a Man on a Mission

Although the Cowboys have been on a dominant run recently, the QB’s off field acts always take the cake. His work with the community earned him the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for 2023, giving him a reputation that he continues to build on. The QB has time and again shown how inspired he is to take on social issues, owing to his personal experiences with grief.

Dak Prescott lost his mother to a disease he now fights tooth and nail through his organisation called, Faith, Fight, Finish. After battling cancer for a year and a half, Prescott’s mom Peggy was taken away from Dak when he was just 20 years old. Ever since then, he has been creating awareness, bringing people to discourse and self admittedly does everything to “honor his mom and do everything to be the best man that he can be.”