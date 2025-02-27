“I’m on Receiver & on DB”: Travis Hunter Quashes Rumors About Him Not Being Listed as a WR at Combine 2025

2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. laughs during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Credit- Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter has had to set the record once again. After rumors started circulating that the two-way star was only listed as a corner for the NFL Combine, Hunter slammed fans for circulating baseless rumors.

Hunter’s success as a two-way star in college has left many wondering what position he’s going to play in the big leagues. While he has strongly vocalised his desire to continue playing both positions, many are skeptical that the league will let him. Hence, the rumors that he would only get evaluated as a cornerback for the Combine and not a receiver.

However, Hunter put the rumors to rest, even as he explained that he no longer bothers about what people are saying about him online. Explaining that he is not interested in engaging in a “fight with the internet,” the former Buffs CB/WR said on his podcast,

“That didn’t come from nothing because if actually look at the list, I’m on receiver and I’m on DB. I let people talk. I let them go with what they think. They just be talking, but if they look at the list I’m on there for a receiver and I’m also on there for DB.”

His refusal to engage with social media or give his critics unnecessary fodder for gossip reflects his growth—both as a person and a player. He and his fiancée have been targets of online bullying, and the past few months have been particularly tough. Yet, instead of letting the negativity consume him, he has chosen to rise above it.

His ability to tune out the noise and stay focused highlights his maturity, both on and off the field. So what does he have to say about this growth as a person and a player?

Travis Hunter proud of “becoming a man”

During the same episode of his show, Hunter reflected on his growth as a player, emphasizing that he has become more coachable. He spoke about actively listening to his coaches’ advice and applying their guidance both on and off the field.

Over the past few years, he has developed in every aspect—becoming bigger, faster, and sharper. But his growth isn’t just physical; he has also matured as a person, evolving mentally and emotionally along the way.

“The biggest growth I probably say me becoming a man, becoming coachable. I was always coachable but you know actually listen to the coaches and applying what they say to me into what I do in my daily life. I got bigger, faster, stronger. I have always been Travis, I grew up a lot more.”

Travis would have a chance to showcase both his skills as a receiver and a DB at the Combine, participating in two different positional drills, something that has never been done before. By the end of the Combine, he could even be a first overall pick ahead of QBs, signifying his status as a generational talent.