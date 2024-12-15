“I’m Proud of You, Son”: Deion Sanders’ Heartwarming Reaction to Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy Win Steals the Internet’s Heart

The Golden boy of college football finally had the crowning moment he had been waiting for ever since he emerged onto the scene with Colorado. Travis Hunter is finally the Heisman winner of the year 2024. The two-way star lifted the trophy over Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, and Cam Ward. And there was not a dry eye in the house.

Advertisement

As the room erupted into applause and cheers, all eyes turned to Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, his mother, and his coach, Deion Sanders, while cameras captured their reactions. Making his way to the stage, Travis was first greeted by Lenee, who stood at the front of the line. She embraced him tightly, tears of joy in her eyes as she whispered, “I love you” in his ear.

Next in line was Travis’s mother, who hugged him warmly, her beaming smile radiating pride and happiness as she celebrated her son’s incredible achievement.

However, the most memorable moment came when Travis shared an emotional embrace with Coach Prime. Deion, who has long considered Travis his fourth son and a part of his family, delivered a heartfelt message during the hug. As a father figure throughout Travis’s journey, Sanders expressed immense pride in seeing him achieve such a remarkable honor. He whispered,

“I’m proud of you, Son”

Deion’s embrace left Hunter visibly emotional as he held on tightly to his coach. Standing just behind his father, Shedeur Sanders stepped in to console his teammate, gently patting him on the back.

After the heartfelt moment with Deion, the Buffs wideout turned to Shedeur, exchanging a firm handshake before pulling him into a tight hug.

With a proud smile, Shedeur patted Hunter’s back and leaned in to whisper, “Proud of you, bro,” making the moment all the more special.

This moment between between Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders after he won the 2024 Heisman Trophy All the feels pic.twitter.com/BTthGYNJyg — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2024

Fans went on social media, congratulating Travis Hunter on a well-deserving victory, being a great player and an even better human being. The warm moment between him and Deion delighted many, who called their bond truly remarkable.

Travis is a class act! No one can’t say different after tonight — The Global Lens-Sports (@TGLMSports) December 15, 2024

A fan noted,

Such a heartwarming moment captured! Congratulations to Travis Hunter on winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Their bond is truly special. ❤️ — MD.Somun (@Somun0) December 15, 2024

Others stated,

Great moment between Coach and player — Liiv (@LiivCrypto) December 15, 2024

With this historic win, Hunter became only the second defensive player, after Charles Woodson, to claim the Heisman Trophy—and the first to dominate on both sides of the ball. As the NFL beckons, both Hunter and his quarterback are projected to be top-five picks in the upcoming draft.

While it remains uncertain whether he’ll continue playing both sides of the ball at the next level or focus on excelling in a specific role, one thing is clear: Travis Hunter has forever etched his name in college football history as a Heisman winner.