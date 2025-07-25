“I’m Still His Trainer”: Ryan Clark Opens Up About His Bond With Son Jordan Clark

Becoming a professional athlete takes more than just talent—it requires courage, discipline, sacrifice, relentless hard work, and even a bit of luck. And even then, there are no guarantees. Jordan Clark was fortunate to have someone in his corner who truly understood what it took: his father, Ryan Clark.

A former NFL safety and Super Bowl champion, Ryan played an active role in grooming his son, not just as a father instilling values and life lessons, but also as a coach guiding him on the field. Now, as Jordan begins his NFL journey, Ryan is watching proudly from the sidelines.

Jordan, a safety out of Notre Dame, went undrafted, but that didn’t stop him from breaking into the league. The New York Jets saw potential and signed him to a three-year, $2.99 million deal as an undrafted free agent.

In a conversation with Forbes senior writer Jabari Young on The Enterprise Zone at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Ryan opened up about the way he supports his son. According to the former Steeler, Jordan is wired differently; he tends to overthink and worry more than most, but he also has the emotional maturity to handle challenges head-on.

“I allow him to reach out to me when he needs me. Every day, I check in on him. Hey man, how are you doing? He’s like, Pop, Today was smooth, and you know throughout his college career, he’ll tell me, You know what? It wasn’t a good day, Pop. I’m doing my best to unpack it. I don’t really want to talk about it. That’s perfectly fine for me. But like, I’m still his trainer. My son has never had another DB trainer in his entire life.”

Watching Jordan work hard and earn his spot, just as he once did, fills Ryan Clark with pride. He sees his son’s progress as a reflection of both their efforts and a continuation of a legacy built on grit, love, and the game they both cherish.

Jordan faces a steep uphill climb. Late-round picks are often seen as expendable, but undrafted free agents like him start even lower on the ladder. The Jets won’t hesitate to cut them if they don’t prove themselves worthy of a roster spot. The training camp and preseason games will be crucial for him to earn a roster spot and continue to live his NFL dream and carry the Clark legacy forward.