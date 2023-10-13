“Turns Me On”: Deion Sanders Has a Coach Prime-esque Response To Doubters On His 4-2 Start 

Thanks to Pro-Football HoF Coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, college football is seeing a massive boost. Especially since he is making a 180 turnaround look easy with a team that was 1-11 last season, yet he still has a long list of doubters to his program. While some have called him media hungry or “doing it for the views,” many NFL and NBA stars like Shannon Sharpe and Shaquille O’Neil have supported him.

That being said, he had always had a very “Prime-esque response” to his naysayers. Prime has only fueled his motivation from all those who didn’t believe in him, and his latest response on the Colorado Football Coaches show reflected the same.

Sanders Keeping Receipts to Answer The Doubters

Even before the new college football season started, the doubters and naysayers had it too easy regarding Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. It seemed too simplistic to believe that a program so downtrodden needed nothing less than a complete overhaul. The complexities of modern football led many to doubt the possibility of an instant transformation despite the hype surrounding Coach Prime.

However, just a few weeks into the new season, the football world has witnessed the power of change. Coach Prime knows it, and the Buffaloes are here, confidently striding forward after an electrifying win against Arizona, gearing up for a showdown with Stanford. Sanders, unapologetic and full of conviction, revels in the “I told you so’s” that he had kept under wraps.

Colorado now sits at 4-2 on the season and on The Colorado Football Coaches Show, Coach Prime admitted how being doubted ‘turns him on’, saying,

“Vegas did that too, right? I love when they bet against me. That kind of turns me on.”

He even expressed his displeasure at Colorado’s under-performance at ASU,

“I wasn’t happy. You know I don’t fake it. We’re better than that. We’re better than what we displayed and we will show that this week, preferably, that we’re much better than that. That game should’ve never come to that conclusion, the way we went about it. We can’t rely on Shedeur [Sanders] to put on his cape every darn week and be Superman and bring us back. We gotta stop that.”

Earlier, Sanders told skeptical reporters after the TCU win, “I read through all that bull-junk you wrote, read through all that. I sifted through all that.” He even clarified that he had paid attention to the doubts and criticism about how he works with his team. With Buffaloes’ 4-2 score in the league, not only did he prove his critics wrong, but he absorbed their doubts and transformed them into fuel to propel his team forward so much so that even his prime players have taken up his ‘ice-cold’ attitude.

Alejandro Mata Taking up The Coach Prime Attitude?

Alejandro Mata, a native­ of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, had a significant impact on Colorado during their game against Arizona State­. With just 43 seconds remaining on the clock, Mata naile­d an important field goal that led his team to a 27-24 victory. Coach Prime­, encouraged Mata to revel in his achieve­ment, and the sophomore kicke­r joyfully showcased his celebratory dance­ moves. This demonstrated that e­ven Colorado’s kickers possess style and confidence similar to his Coach Prime. On Thee Pregame Show, Alejandro said, “I got ice in my veins, man… You can’t ice something that’s already iced.”

Sande­rs had previously expressed unwavering confidence in Mata’s abilitie­s by stating, “Mata don’t miss,” emphasizing his dependability and composure­ in critical moments. In addition to delivering the game-winning kick, Alejandro Mata also contributed two fie­ld goals in the fourth quarter and successfully comple­ted three PATs. His performance underscored his significance to the team and Coach Prime’s unwavering belief in his abilities.