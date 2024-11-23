“I’m Still Sunburned”: Tom Brady Throws a Jab at Jerry Jones With a Mocking Remark on AT&T Stadium

Possibly the only thing that has been the butt of more jokes this season than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys themselves, is their home field, AT&T Stadium. The venue has risen to prominence on more than one occasion this year, and never for good reasons.

Advertisement

On Friday, sports video Instagram account “Hurdles” posted a screenshot of a tweet by Mike Kadlick with a beautiful landscape photo of Tom Brady being bathed in heavenly sun rays while playing at AT&T Stadium when he was still with the New England Patriots. Kadlick’s caption was: “The reason why Jerry won’t put up the curtains.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Videos (@hurdles)

Brady saw the post and simply couldn’t help himself. He had to pile onto Jones and his stadium with a clever little comment:

“I’m still sunburned from that game “

When a softball is lofted up to a former baseball player like Brady, it’s hard to resist the urge to hit it out of the park. So he didn’t. It was yet another example of Brady sounding more comfortable and natural when he’s anywhere but the Fox broadcasting booth, and the low-hanging fruit of Jones’ stadium certainly helped.

Jerry Jones’ stadium has been a national pariah this season

Jerry Jones built AT&T Stadium as a cathedral to entertainment in the mid-2000s, with the stadium opening for good in 2009. It is by far the largest stadium in the NFL, with the possibility of expanding the seating capacity to 100,000. And it cost about $1.5 billion to build, making it one of the most expensive sports venues of all time. No wonder people have taken to calling it “Jerry World” or “The Death Star”.

The controversies began this year when the sun shining through those massive windows seemingly blinded Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb, who blamed the glare for not being able to haul in what should’ve been an easy TD. However, he later walked those comments back.

Jones leaped to his stadium’s defense, however, giving us his best meteorologist and astronomer impressions in the process. He argued that the positioning of the sun was known to them and that they viewed it as a sort of home-field advantage.

When suggestions were made to use blackout curtains during games, Jones shot down the idea vehemently. Even though several non-Cowboys events held at the stadium, including WrestleMania and Paul vs. Tyson, have used the blackout curtains for that very purpose.

Most recently, as Jones was attempting to show off his stadium’s retractable roof, a large piece of sheet metal fell to the field. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but to be safe, they closed the roof once again just 35 minutes later. Jones, as usual, was not worried about any of the perceived shortcomings regarding Jerry World.

“It’s fixable, but we didn’t have, it wasn’t the situation or time or otherwise to do it tonight. There was no risk at all to anyone on the field playing once we shut the roof. … we opened and shut the door [the roof] before any fans or anybody was in there. I think it’s four hours before.”

Unfortunately for Jones, he seems to be alone on this, as most would prefer to find clever ways to make jokes about his stadium than listen to his rationalizations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mina kimes (@mina_kimes)

Jerry Jones building a stadium that blinds his own players & causes losses is so on brand pic.twitter.com/Nb9VK3FbEQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 10, 2024

AT&T Stadium put up curtains to block the sun for the prelims of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card.. But Jerry Jones won’t let them do it for Cowboys games and let his team be blinded for half the game? 🤔pic.twitter.com/gaKGp1kjwF — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 16, 2024

AT&T Stadium when Jerry Jones sarcastically suggested they tear down the whole stadium to solve the sun issues: https://t.co/h5sX0li9fT pic.twitter.com/iqxn6cxjKq — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) November 19, 2024

It would be one thing if the stadium was in shambles while the team was still winning. But at 3-7, the Cowboys aren’t creating any positive distractions on the gridiron right now. They will look to ride Cooper Rush to a victory this week against the division-rival Washington Commanders.