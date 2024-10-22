“I’m Surprised”: Jerry Jones Stunned by the Backlash From His Outburst

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines last week after losing his cool on the hosts of Radio Network “105.3 The Fan.” Jones’ outburst began when one of the hosts asked him directly about the Cowboys’ lack of offseason moves and whether it contributed to their regular season struggles. What followed was an epic two-and-a-half-minute rant, ending with the 82-year-old threatening to get the hosts fired.

Advertisement

Jerry’s outburst immediately went viral; fans couldn’t believe the audacity and arrogance with which he lashed out at the interviewers. Some netizens promptly took to social media to condemn this behavior, making it the discourse of the internet last week.

Jerry Jones, however, is stunned that the situation got the attention that it did. “I’m surprised that last week got the attention it got,” said the octogenarian in his latest media interaction.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan for the first time since he got angry about their questions regarding Dallas’ lack of offseason moves: “I’m surprised that last week got the attention it got.” Before being asked, Jones brought up the Cowboys not having interest in… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 22, 2024

He also calmly answered the Derrick Henry question which led to his outburst last week by revealing that the RB wasn’t signed because the Cowboys set-up wasn’t the best fit for his style. Jerry concluded his reasoning by noting the financial constraints of the deal as well.

“I don’t know if he’d be having a career year in our situation… We don’t run that type of offense at all… Derrick Henry didn’t fit (because of) managing the (salary) cap.”

Ideally, this should have been the tone and answer last week. But as we all know, it wasn’t. Unfortunately, the hosts had to take the brunt of Jerry’s unnecessary rage, which was honestly uncomfortable to hear as listeners.

“Really demeaning”: host Shan Shariff opens up about the outburst

One day after Jerry’s outburst, host Shan Shariff, who was the victim of the businessman’s wrath, opened up about the situation. Shariff first revealed that he had no malice behind the question.

Considering he and the crew have interviewed Jones for more than a decade, his angry reply was something unexpected, which admittedly hurt him.

“It’s really insulting, really demeaning, really insulting and again, out of nowhere… We have done 14 years of interviews with this man.”

Fellow host RJ Choppy echoed the same sentiment and noted that Jerry’s words towards them felt like a barrage of “screw you’s”.

“I didn’t get upset with it, but it was like, ‘You know what? Screw you man,’” Choppy continued.

Fans on the internet were also taken aback by Jerry’s behavior, as he was never known for losing his temper. Several of them were also upset with the Cowboys owner and called him out for his “ego, power trip”.

While Jerry’s criticism is fair, it should be noted that witnessing your team getting routed at home on your birthday is never a good sign. Right after the match, if tough questions are posed, it’s understandable why Jerry lost his cool.

But this doesn’t justify his actions. What will irk fans even more is that not only is he aware of his mistake, but he is also not apologizing. A couple more losses for the Cowboys, and it seems the sentiment will turn very hostile towards the Cowboys owner.