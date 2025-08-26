“Imma See Y’all Boys in February”: Chad Johnson Hyped as the Bengals Sign Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals restructured the contract of Trey Hendrickson and re-signed him just in time as they brace for the season opener. Things were getting scary, but just before the clock struck midnight, the team decided to pony up and pay their All-Pro pass rusher. It’s gotten fans of the team, and even former players like Chad Johnson, excited about what’s to come this season.

Advertisement

In fact, Johnson was so pumped about the signing that he professed it could take the team over the top. He even pointed out that the defense doesn’t need to be one of the best in the league … they just can’t be detrimental like they were last season.

“We don’t need our defense to be top 5, top 10. Just get us somewhere around 15-16… Middle of the pack. Who ‘dey,” Johnson said on Nightcap.

Last season, the Bengals had one of the best offenses in the NFL. But they had a slow start, going 1-4 through Week 5. It was a blemish that never healed. They eventually worked back up to 4-5, yet another 3 game losing streak spelled the end of their season. Even a 5-game winning streak from Week 14 to 18 couldn’t save them from missing the playoffs.

Throughout it all, the Bengals’ porous defense was their biggest downfall. They allowed 25.5 points per game, which was good for 25th in the NFL. They regularly got caught up in shootouts and had to rely on Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to create magic and get wins.

But now that Hendrickson is back, and Chase and Tee Higgins have been extended, Johnson feels so hyped that he thinks the Bengals can make the Super Bowl.

“I’m telling you what’s going to happen, I’mma see y’all boys in February. Book your tickets now. February, I’m telling you… Book your tickets to San Francisco right now. I don’t know who they’re going to play. But I know 1 thing: the AFC North goes through Cincinnati,” Johnson stated.

Unc & Ocho react to the Bengals signing Trey Hendrickson to a 1 year deal @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_ pic.twitter.com/zfiIzIMcd2 — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) August 26, 2025

It’s a bold claim to make, but the Bengals surprised us in 2021 when they went on their run to the Super Bowl. Who’s to say they can’t do it again?

Well, there are actually plenty of arguments for why the Super Bowl is a pipe dream for Johnson and the Bengals. For one, even though Hendrickson is back, not much has changed defensively. It’s still a lot of unrecognizable faces, kept cheap while the team juggles expensive contracts for its stars.

Secondly, the Bengals have struggled mightily with their offensive line in recent seasons. Inconsistent play and injuries have kept them from reaching their full potential. It didn’t rear its ugly head at any key point last year, but the weak line puts an already injury-prone Burrow at risk every time he drops back to pass.

Lastly, while we appreciate Johnson’s enthusiasm, the AFC North doesn’t run through Cincinnati. It still runs through the Baltimore Ravens, who have won back-to-back division titles. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers look poised to make a Super Bowl push, and the Cleveland Browns remain a mixed bag that could surprise us.

At the end of the day, it’s great that the Bengals ended the stalemate with Hendrickson. It’s also wonderful for the fans like Johnson who want to see the best team on the field. But it doesn’t move the needle much in terms of their seasonal outlook.

Hendrickson is just one player who can only help the defense so much. A star surrounded by mediocrity, if you will. A lot will have to come together for this team to make a Super Bowl run. Let’s focus on the playoffs first. That would be an improvement from the past two seasons.