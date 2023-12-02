Tyreek Hill Excludes Himself From His List of Top 5 WRs in the NFL

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has set the record straight for this season and is already halfway to his goal of achieving 2000+ receiving yards. He has been phenomenal and is already being considered a top contender for a non-QB MVP prospect. However, the Dolphins WR still did not include himself in his list of the top 5 wide receivers in the NFL.

In his last four games, the Dolphins WR has recorded 100+ receiving yards thrice and has caught eight or more receptions in each one of them. Tyreek Hill recently appeared in the “RG3 and the Ones“ podcast, where he listed the top five wideouts in the league right now. Although Hill has been quite vocal about his remarkable talent, he surprised everyone this time by not considering himself on that list.

Cheetah’s top five included Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Chargers WR Keenan Allen, Bills WR Stefon Diggs, and Eagles WR AJ Brown, but he forgot to include DeVante Adams. After host Robert Griffin III mentioned Adams, Tyreek acknowledged his mistake and the duo laughed it off.

RGIII then praised Tyreek’s choices, highlighting the wideouts he mentioned as underrated. The former NFL star emphasized on Mike Evans’ impressive record of nine consecutive 1000-yard seasons focusing on his consistent performance over many years. He also appreciated Keenan Allen’s route-running skills, considering him one of the best wideouts in the league.

Tyreek Hill’s List of Top 5 Wideouts Sparks Fan Debate

NFL fans were taken aback when Tyreek Hill missed out on his own name from the top 5 wideouts list. They flooded Griffin III’s post with comments, expressing their surprise and offering their honest opinions about the exclusion. The buzz among fans sparked discussions and speculations about Hill’s decision and the talents of other players in the league. This fan penned a lengthy note, commenting,

Another fan stated, “Hey hold on to your horses there! Tyreek just presented his list without being boastful; we gotta give props to that sort of humility. But really now, where’s Tyreek himself? That man could out-run a gazelle on caffeine!”

This fan expressed, “It’s pretty arrogant to add yourself in your own Mount Rushmore of players. I’m glad he didn’t.”

Another fan noted, “Mike Evans is at the numero uno not because the numbers tell, but because his zest on the field talks, baby! The game isn’t just stats, right? And no Jefferson you say, well… that’s a twisted candy apple for ya! Let’s give Hill’s perspective a chance, pals!”

A fan claimed, “Ceedee not being on here is crazy.”

Lastly, this user wrote, “No Justin Jefferson. No Ja’Marr Chase is tough man. But I guess it’s a matter of “Who you taking out”? And they’re all filthy. Wideout crop is SO deep in the League right now.”

The Dolphins WR is already being considered an MVP candidate by the critics for this season and should he clinch the title, he would make history as the first NFL wide receiver to achieve this feat. Hill currently leads the 2023 season with 1,324 receiving yards in just 11 games and has scored nine touchdowns. Following him are CeeDee Lamb and Keenan Allen, with 1,182 and 1,117 receiving yards, respectively.