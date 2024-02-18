In a heartbreaking turn of events that shook the Kansas City community to its core, a moment of celebration turned into a tragedy during the Chiefs parade shooting. Over 20 people were injured, and a precious life was lost, once again reigniting the ongoing debate about gun control in the US. The community has since lent its helping hands, including Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, who recently visited the Children’s Mercy Hospital to meet with the young victims.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany showed their big hearts by visiting kids at the Children’s Mercy Hospital who got hurt during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade. Moreover, they teamed up with United Way GKC to kick off #KCStrong, a fund aimed at helping victims and their families, preventing violence, and supporting mental health and first responders.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1758553064678527434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The entire football community has been deeply saddened by this unfortunate outcome that took Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan’s life. A DJ full of life and a loving mother of two, Lisa was only 43. Her son Marc was also injured during the incident, while her daughter fortunately managed to escape the scene unharmed.

However, Lisa’s cousin’s two daughters weren’t so lucky and were senselessly shot in the legs. The entire situation is deeply saddening, yet the support from the community was quite helpful for the victims. The Reyes family, the relatives of the girls, made it a point to express just how thankful they are to everyone who has been so kind and supportive. They especially mentioned how much Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ love and support meant to them, KMBC News reports.

In another inspiring act of generosity, music icon Taylor Swift contributed $100,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up in memory of Lopez-Galvan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1758562062756630594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Kansas City Chiefs, together with the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL, have also stepped up, launching the #KCStrong emergency response fund. They have contributed $200,000 to help out the victims, their families, and the first responders who were there from the start.

Advertisement

Children’s Mercy Hospital Was on Top of the Situation

Children’s Mercy Hospital has been at the forefront of managing this crisis with exceptional care and efficiency. The medical team jumped into action quickly to help those hurt, treating 12 people, 11 of them kids, and making sure they got the best care possible. As of the latest updates, the hospital has successfully discharged all but one patient, signaling a ray of hope amidst the despair.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1757907558051041791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColeyHarvey/status/1758528887414456720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lisa Augustine, who handles the hospital’s and media’s attendance, kept everyone updated with the latest news. Fox Sports writer Peter Schrager recently thanked Lisa for her cooperation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PSchrags/status/1758187524864778687?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Kansas City continues to navigate the aftermath of this tragedy, the actions of individuals like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and the many others who have come forward to help reflect the strength and compassion inherent within the community.