It Was Good For Patrick Mahomes To Struggle Last Season: Brittany Mahomes

Despite winning the Super Bowl last season, no one can ignore that the Chiefs had their worst season in the Patrick Mahomes era, statistically. From losing 4 home games to not topping the charts in scoring, Mahomes & Co. lacked the fluidity and grace that they had exhibited before the ’23 season.

Most of them were seen in distress on the sidelines. Patrick, especially, was seen cutting a frustrated figure on the field multiple times, as a result of their mistakes. And Brittany Mahomes finds these ‘adversities’ her husband went through, resourceful in hindsight.

In her latest conversation with WHOOP Founder and CEO Will Ahmed, Brittany reminisced about the adversities of last year and expressed gratitude that her husband went through them. The former soccer athlete had an apt reasoning – adversities gave Mahomes a learning curve that the QB hadn’t seen in his life yet.

Brittany pointed out that Patrick’s consistent success was a recipe for disaster in the long run. And last season was an anomaly for the QB as his persistence didn’t pay off leading to frustration. But Mahomes did not crumble under pressure.

As per Brittany, Patrick refrained from blaming others for the collective failure and instead spent extra time reading and improving himself resulting in him becoming a better leader and player. This was a new challenge for Patrick and Brittany thus she felt that it was good to see her husband struggle last season.

“I think it was so good for him to go through that experience you know as a person and as a leader just cuz he had never had any adversities like last season. So I think it was really cool to watch him like go through that and figure it out and still have an amazing season.”

Even though she was happy for her husband, and such a story coming out about their favorite quarterback will rejoice fans, but Brittany finds the moment bittersweet. The KC Current co-owner revealed that she did lose her husband to football last season but luckily for her, their dynamic is too strong to let adversities affect them.

“I Try To Take Care Of As Many Things I Can” – Brittany Mahomes Reveals How She Manages Life In Football Season

Brittany revealed that in unusually hectic years like last season, Brittany didn’t blame Patrick for being less involved in family matters. Instead, the KC Royals owner reminisced how understanding she was of Patrick’s commitments and took on his share of work at home to let the QB focus on the game.

“I understand that’s what football is… so I try to take care of as many things I can and take things off of his plate so that he can work on football and perfect that and do that what he loves.”

Brittany however cheekily added later that she ensures that Patrick repays the favour in the offseason. The lavish trips the two have been on with their family are a clear indication of the favors being returned by the 3x Super Bowl MVP.

From making it to the NFL amongst minuscule odds to risking your body every week, fans at times forget how tough being an athlete is. Here’s hoping that such stories help fans cut some slack towards players in tough times.