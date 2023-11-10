Travis Kelce Fangirl and Italian Flag Football Player Gives Chiefs TE a Beautiful Gift on His Visit To Germany

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his first trip to Germany to play against the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t only lead his team to a win but also became a franchise leader in receiving yards after that game. The star TE is at the prime of his career and is gaining attention from all around the world. A memorable twist awaited Kelce as a fan presented him with a unique gift during this international trip.

After the defending champs secured a win against the Dolphins by 21-14, Travis Kelce met with an Italian fangirl, Nausicaa Dell’Orto, who herself is a Flag Football player, which is a non-contact version of American football. She presented the NFL star with a memorable gift, leaving both spectators and fans in awe.

Dell’Orto founded the first ever Italy’s all-female flag football team in 2011. Since then, she has been tirelessly working to promote the sport around the world. According to her Instagram bio, she is also an NFL content manager and has worked as a screenwriter and producer for NFL Films and DAZN.

Dell’Orto felt immense joy when Travis Kelce met her post-game. She went on to generously gift him a beautiful present from Italy—a jersey representing Italy’s national flag football team. Approaching Kelce, she identified herself from Team Italy, unveiling the jersey and expressing that it might be a tad small for him, considering the star TE stands at 6 feet, 5 inches tall.

Travis Kelce’s heartfelt gesture delights NFL fans

On Monday, the flag football player shared this video on Instagram. The video shows Kelce accepting the jersey, expressing surprise, and stating he would’ve worn it if it fit. Before she left, they shared a warm hug. The two-time Super Bowl champ was heard saying,

“It’s for me? Aww! you are too kind. Thank you so much. If it was my size, I’d definitely wear it! I appreciate that! Keep hold it down for all the Tight ends out there, alright? You already know, nice to meet you!“

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been circulating on social media and has garnered attention. NFL fans express delight in Kelce’s gesture, sharing positive comments on Dell’Orto’s Instagram video.

One user remarked, “He is the sweetest. He listened to her intently & accepted her gift. Stay true TK.”

Another person expressed, “TK is always for people. On field beast, off field goofy giant.”

Since the jersey wasn’t the right size, NFL fans suggested it could be a great gift for Taylor Swift, his rumored girlfriend. The fan wrote, “It will fit Taylor, hee hee!”

Someone even joked, calling it a perfect sleep shirt for Taylor, writing, “Another sleep shirt for Taylor.”

An enthusiastic NFL fan commented, saying Taylor would absolutely slay in that jersey, “Taylor gotta rock that!!!”

In the international matchup against the Dolphins, Travis didn’t see much action as Patrick Mahomes‘ favorite target. However, he played a crucial role as a distraction, contributing to the team’s substantial lead in the first half. As the defending champs enter their bye week, the team will now gear up for their upcoming bout against the Eagles, where Tarvis’ brother, Jason, plays as a center.