The Philade­lphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys faced off in a highly anticipate­d NFL matchup with fans and social media buzzing. But what really stole the show was a viral moment involving Eagles lineman Jason Ke­lce and Cowboys linebacker Damone­ Clark. Right before a commercial break, Kelce was caught unleashing a piercing scream that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Was it a battle­ cry or a way to intimidate Clark? The online world went into a frenzy at this ‘psychotic play’ by the Eagles LB on his 36th birthday! On the New Heights podcast, Kelce­ cleared the air, re­vealing that his actions were misunde­rstood. He wasn’t screaming but rather le­tting out a mocking laugh right in Clark’s face.

In the episode, he added how he didn’t ‘know what happened’ as he ‘blacked out.’ But his Chiefs brother, Travis Kelce, couldn’t help but reel in the fun, as fans anticipated what the Eagles Kelce was ‘screaming about’ and fans had some pretty cool ‘no right answers’ to it.

It seems like Jason went on the path of his coach, Nick Sirianni, who earlier used a funny video to motivate his Eagles. In the same episode, Jason shared how the team secured a 28-23 victory over their division rival with a little help from a local cop, Peter, who ranted about why they should hate the Cowboys. After the episode, though, Travis and fans alike were shocked by his ‘incredible acting skills’ that everyone can’t get enough of.

Fans Are All Praise for Jason Kelce

Though Jason Kelce had clarified his take on the ‘Cowboys incident’ fans couldn’t help but be stunned by his recreation of the moment. Amidst his retirement take, Chiefdom couldn’t help but be stoked at his ‘acting skills’ pushing the star Eagles #62 to pursue it in the future.

Even the NFL on Prime Video appreciated Kelce’s enthusiasm on and off the field. And the Eagles fans couldn’t help but appreciate his strong take on everything as they don’t want the lineman to retire.

This comes after Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced how he has postponed his retirement plans in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. And the Eagles lineman is committed to another NFL season despite the physical toll of the sport.