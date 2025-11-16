NFL at Madrid: Jayden Daniels ‘Superfan’ Antoine Griezmann Wants to Trade Places With Patrick Mahomes for a Day

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the best soccer stars to play in Spain for 16 seasons. But recently, we also learned that he’s a big NFL fan. He attended last week’s international game in Berlin, Germany. Today, he was seen at the international game in Madrid, Spain.

But how does a soccer star become so invested in American football? After all, he’s usually busy on the pitch, trying to figure out ways to score more goals. Well, according to Griezmann, it only took one year of playing fantasy football for him to become obsessed with the sport.

Now, Griezmann is involved in a ton of fantasy football leagues.

“I started with one fantasy league, so I needed to learn about the game. So, now I’m a big fan and I have like six leagues,” Griezmann told NFL Gameday.

It’s the dangerous path that many fantasy football managers walk down at some point or another. You start with one league, then before you know it, you’re involved in several. It’s an easy game to get obsessed with.

However, despite his obsession, Griezmann has struggled to win in any league he has played in. But he has amassed knowledge on his favorite players. “Are you winning in any of your fantasy football leagues?” the interviewer asked.

“No, sometimes. One year, but I’m not the best,” Griezmann shared. “Every league, I have Jayden Daniels because I’m a big fan. And the wide receiver Brian Thomas [Jr.] from the Jaguars.”

They’re two great players to be a fan of. Both had great rookie seasons, but they’ve struggled to find consistency in year two. Maybe that’s why Griezmann is struggling to win in his league at the moment. Not to mention, Thomad and Daniels have been out for the last two weeks.

That said, if Griezmann had the opportunity to swap places with an NFL player for a day, it wouldn’t be with either Daniels or Thomas.

“Patrick Mahomes,” Griezmann revealed. “I’m a superfan. I met him in Germany two years ago. Very nice guy.”

.@Atleti star @AntoGriezmann confirms he’s a fantasy owner, fan of NFL celebrations, and is calling for an NFL game in Paris pic.twitter.com/1FqTxUdX9z — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 16, 2025

All in all, it was nice to see a soccer star pull back the curtain on his love for American Football. The more that the game continues to grow internationally, the more it seems to pull in fans from across the pond. It’s exactly what commissioner Roger Goodell envisioned when staging these games.

Griezmann wasn’t the only soccer star to show up, too. Marco Asensio, Antonio Rudiger, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez all made appearances. Rudiger even got to meet wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

.@realmadrid President Florentino Pérez meeting with fans before a historic first NFL game in Spain. WASvsMIA – 9:30am ET on @NFLNetwork

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/X4zuqSS9Sn — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025

After Madrid, Griezmann wants to see an NFL game in France, where he grew up. It’s a great idea and makes one wonder how Goodell hasn’t secured the site as a location for a game yet. But maybe it’s on the list for the near future, and we just don’t know it yet. We’ll just have to wait until next year to find out, when a total of 10 games are expected to be played outside of the U.S.