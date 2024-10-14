Joe Burrow Injury: Before Tonight’s Suspected Head Injury, Bengals QB Had Once Said the NFL Does a “Good Job” Handling Concussions

Tonight, Bengals QB Joe Burrow took a concerning hit to the head on third down. As his head thudded against the ground with a jerk after a tackle from Brian Burns, everyone was convinced it was a concussion. He was rushed to the dreaded blue tent for an evaluation but returned later.

Even though he returned to the game, some remained convinced he had suffered a concussion. Interestingly, two years before today’s incident, Joe Shiesty praised the league’s concussion protocols. Stating that it is harder to diagnose the concussion, unlike other visible injuries, he had defended the league against players who hide their symptoms to go back into the game.

Burrow pointed out that since it’s hard to identify symptoms, there isn’t much the league can do if a player determined to go out in the middle, hides them. Per him, the NFL does a good job for the most part. They do a quick evaluation- if there is a concussion, they take the player out and if not, they send him back.

“I don’t think there is a lot you can do when a player is witholding symptoms or he wants to go back out and he’s not telling you, ‘ I have a headache, or I’m dizzy. There’s not a lot you can do unless you want to go down that road to take a healthy player out of the game. It’s a tough spot. I think the league does a good job for the most part.”

Speaking of concussion, players and the league often downplay it and its symptoms. But it not only leaves a lasting impact on players’ health but also affects their short-term memory, with players admitting to not remembering certain things after the incident.

Joe Burrow admits to not remembering part of the game following hits

Burrow once shared his personal experience with concussions, and it didn’t paint football in the best light. In a conversation with Colin Cowherd, the Bengals QB mentioned that every player deals with concussions at some point in their career.

While he hasn’t experienced enough concussions to notice long-term effects, he did admit to forgetting parts of a game after taking a hard hit.

“I’ve had some where I don’t remember the second half or I don’t remember the entire game or I know that I got a little dizzy at one point, but nothing long-lasting.”

Burrow has missed chunks of time in his NFL career with multiple injuries but never because of a concussion. He hasn’t had one for some time now and it looks like his streak will continue this time around.

The LSU alum took another hard hit but was cleared to continue, finishing the game with 208 passing yards on 19 completions and a rare 47-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bengals are surely relieved that their QB won’t have to spend more time on the sidelines after last season’s injury. They need him fit and firing if they have any chance of making the playoffs from 2-4.