Inside Robert Saleh’s Spectacular $2.9 Million Mansion That Is Just 4 Miles Away From the Jets Facility

Robert Saleh was signed by the New York Jets in 2021 and it didnt take much time for him to find the perfect abode for himself and his family. Saleh’s house is just four miles away from the team facility and it certainly helps him juggle the role of a family man and that of a coach very well.

One of the most notable investments that Robert made after his swashbuckling contract in 2021 was in his house. Located in Morristown, New Jersey, his swanky mansion was bought at a whopping price of $2.9 million by the Jets HC, as per Urban Splatter. Interestingly, this amount is roughly 30 percent of his net worth of $10 million.

The mansion was constructed in 2004 and has a sprawling garden with large spaces for parking. However, it’s the interior that makes Saleh’s mansion worth the money. The compound is spread across a whopping area of more than 13,000 square feet which accommodates seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

In addition, there is a much-needed fireplace with a mantle to tackle the chilly winters of New Jersey. As far as amenities are concerned, Saleh’s house derives huge inspiration from the Victorian era.

With cathedral ceilings, wooden floors, and the kitchen having stone counters, Robert’s house is as classy as it gets. His mansion also has a walk-in closet, separate areas for dressing and fitness along with a patio.

The best part about his mansion however is the accessibility it offers Saleh. While most swanky mansions see themselves situated on the outskirts of the city, The Saleh residence is just four miles from the Jets training facility.

Another practical feature of the Jets tactician’s mansion is its area. Rather than signifying luxury, the 13,275 square feet area of his house is a practical need considering the size of his family.

A Big House For Robert Saleh’s Big Family

Robert Saleh has a big family. He shares seven kids with his wife Sanaa who he married in 2007. Together they have two daughters [Mila and Ella] and five sons [Adam, Zane, Michael, Sam, and Jacob]. For a family this size, a large area is a need rather than a want. So the sprawling 13,275 sqft mansion is a perfect abode for him and his family.

With the Northern Michigan alum spending nearly 30 percent of his net worth on his house, one might feel tempted to ask if it was the right decision. But for someone who has a degree in finance and years of experience as a credit analyst, Robert Saleh must have made the right decision.

Moreover, if Saleh can lead the Jets to the promised land in the next two years, he can easily bag a contract worth more than his current net worth.