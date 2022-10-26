When Is NFL Trade Deadline 2022

The NFL Trade Deadline appears to be approaching, and rumors of players being traded are also circulating on the internet.

We’ve already reached Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. It also means that the trade deadline is approaching. Some moves have already been made, and rumors about several others are circulating.

The trade deadline for 2022 is set for Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET, following Week 8 of the season. The NFL Trade Deadline will be one of the final opportunities for contending teams to add to their rosters before the regular season’s stretch run.

“Excellent” chance #Browns Deion Jones is activated for the Patriots game this Sunday, per MKC. pic.twitter.com/DABR35OnXv — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 12, 2022

So far, ahead of the deadline, the Browns have acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker, Deion Jones. The New York Jets made a splash on Monday when they acquired Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson.

Players who are more likely to be traded

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers by the Panthers more than a week before the trade deadline in exchange for a second, third, and fourth-round pick in 2023, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2025. McCaffrey, 26, has three years remaining on his contract after 2022 and will be an immediate upgrade in San Francisco’s backfield.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET, but the 49ers kicked things off in a blockbuster for Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. So who might be the next to move? One compelling trade target from each teamhttps://t.co/r0rSgGPoCx — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 21, 2022

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos:

Gordon recently sparked trade rumors by liking a tweet suggesting he be traded to the Rams for fellow RB Cam Akers, but no deal has been finalized for the 29-year-old. Gordon hasn’t seen much of an increase in usage despite being the presumed No. 1 running back following Javonte Williams’ injury, as Denver’s offence continues to sputter in Russell Wilson’s first season.

DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Could Moore be the next to leave Carolina after McCaffrey did? It seems unlikely that the Panthers would release Moore so soon after agreeing to a three-year contract extension in March, but stranger things have happened.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Hunt is scheduled to become a free agent after this season and the Browns and Hunt have not reached an agreement on a new contract. Any club in need of a running back could potentially acquire Hunt for a reasonable price and use him as their starter because he is an overqualified backup to Nick Chubb.

Kareem Hunt being traded before the deadline to a team that would make him a featured back should be the want and hope of every fantasy manager. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 25, 2022

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Similar to Hunt, Jacobs is a starting-caliber running back who is unsigned by his current team and is eligible for free agency. The Raiders’ lack of depth behind Jacobs may prevent them from trading him. The Browns would still have Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson as solid back-up options if they traded for Hunt.

Other players linked to the trade include Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots; Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears; and Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants.

Robbie Anderson has requested a trade on his way to the locker room in the midst of an emotional breakdown. pic.twitter.com/tvLsVRDsU1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022

Cam Akers has been a huge disappointment for the Rams this season. The running back is said to have taken his final snap with the Rams. It remains to be seen whether he is traded or simply released, but he appears to be on his way out of the Rams’ roster.

