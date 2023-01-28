Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Lashes Out at ‘Narrow-Minded’ Trolls Who Advocate But Don’t Understand Body Positivity

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek has been in the news for a long time now. While she has made the headlines in the past for being extremely honest about what she thinks about her own physique and beauty, she actually ended up gaining massively popularity after showering love on Tampa Bay superstar Tom Brady.

As it turns out, Veronika was in the stands when Brady scripted one of the biggest come from behind victories against the Saints last month and as soon as the contest ended, sporting a TB12 jersey, Rajek posted a heartfelt message for the champion QB on her Insta account.

As soon as that post went viral, fans started speculating that Rajek might be dating the star quarterback. Moreover, Veronika also kept on posting stories hinting that she might be interested in dating the GOAT. However, many experts and fans also reckon that Rajek is just utilizing the Brady rumors to gain more followers.

Veronika Rajek points out the hypocrisy of so called ‘body positivity’ advocates

Whatever might be the case, one simply can’t deny the fact that Rajek is a Brady superfan and everyone seem to love her for that. Recently, Veronika sat down for an interview with The Sun where she talked in detail about the internet trolls who have no other job expect making life difficult for popular celebs like her.

She hinted towards the fact that she gets a lot of online hate for maintaining a good physique by many who advocate body positivity. “People are pretending to be open-minded but they are not. They are talking about body positivity but they are not body positive,” Veronika said.

“I am a young woman, I have my style, a lot of people say to me ‘you are not classy’, but what is not classy about me? I love my style, I love my fashion. My body is young, I take care of my body, I work out, I eat healthy, I want to show it,” she stated.

Rajek went on to add that she believes in living her life on her own terms and that she is not sorry for being herself. “It’s my personality. I’m not sorry because this is who I am. I am not wearing turtlenecks in my 20s – I will wear them when I am a mom of three and I’m 45.”

