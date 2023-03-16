“We Never Reported That”: Diana Russini Finally Responds to Aaron Rodgers Who Called Her Out on “Wishlist” Debacle

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys during their football game Sunday, November 13, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Apc Packvscowboys 1113222502djp 116319892

Ever since Aaron Rodgers sparked rumors of a possible relocation to New York, the entire NFL fraternity has been closely scrutinizing the developments. It has now gone to a whole other level after the free agency signing period began on March 15. The Jets have acquired Allen Lazard to their Wide Receiver room.

While some criticized it as a deliberate attempt to desert the Packers, including the NFL analyst Diana Russini who claimed that A-Rod had given a wishlist of free agents, the quarterback hit back furiously, asking for the credibility of their reports.

A few days ago, while the NFL tampering period was progressing in full swing, Rusini made a groundbreaking revelation that the Jets have been looking for more prospects to strengthen their offensive unit.

Surprisingly, Odell Beckham Jr, Allen Lazard, and the veteran wideout Randall Cobb were on the list. In a fraction of a second, this news circulated like wildfire on social media, accusing Rodgers of making these moves.

Diana Russini breaks silence on her reporting against Aaron Rodgers

There have been multiple reports on March 13 that Lazard indulged in close talks with the Jets. His future will decide Rodgers’ next landing spot, and subsequently, the decision got public that the wideout shall join the squad by signing a four-year deal.

The contract assured him a max value of $44 million, with $22 million guaranteed, taking him through the 2026 season. Soon the critics pointed out Russini’s claims back in the day, which apparently came out to be true. However, the quarterback, who was not pleased with her reporting, publicly called her out.

Diana Russini reacts to Aaron Rodgers calling her out said he has a longer wish list of players but they’re not “demands” pic.twitter.com/3N0HrdA9ih — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 15, 2023

All these situations forced Russini to come forward and clarify her intentions. “These were not demands from Aaron Rodgers, we never reported it that way, and we never even presented it that way.” the analyst said in a recent interview, via brobible.com.

“There are more names Aaron Rodgers wants, there’s more on that list, I didn’t report that, but none of this was demands, this is all normal. If you’re recruiting a big-time quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, you’re going to allow him to make suggestions,” she added.

How did A-Rod react to the criticisms?

It is clear that a new contract for A-Rod is underway, and the Jets are almost ready to get the deal done. Moreover, the recent signing of Allen Lazard has validated the rumors even more.

However, the quarterback refused to make any statements and acknowledge the ongoing situation. In a recent episode of Pat McAfee’s show, he lashed the media for rolling out theories and mentioned having no role in the Jets’ locker room.

Not to mention Russini happens to become a hit topic of discussion, especially after the wishlist claim went public gaining traction on social media. Anyways further updates on this issue are yet to arrive. It will be interesting to see whether Randall Cobb or OBJ finds a new gig in New York and finally, A-Rod moves to his new home.

