Inspired by Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift Urged to Consider Coordinator Position for the Chiefs

Yesterday saw Patrick Mahomes being unveiled as one of the members of this year’s Time 100 Most Influential People list. One of the key highlights in his announcement/presentation interview by Time Magazine was his admiration for Taylor Swift. The Chiefs QB gave us a never-before-heard insight into the pop sensation as he divulged her impressive football knowledge.

Advertisement

The three-time Super Bowl winner revealed that every time Taylor speaks about football, one can see that she is keen to learn and always analyzes from a business perspective too. Mahomes funnily stated that Swift should try being a coach one day as she constantly asks the right questions and makes a lot of suggestions to the Chiefs players. He said:

“When she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this and this?’ She’s asking the right questions,”

Patrick’s statement took Swifties to the moon and rightly so. It’s no secret that Taylor is one of the smartest artists of our generation. Be it writing lyrics with depth or making smart business moves, Taylor has always exhibited her smartness. Hence popular Taylor Swift fan and host of the YouTube channel “A Swift Look”, Zoe, urged Swift to consider a coordinator position for the Chiefs.

Zoe opined that considering Swift’s track record of displaying her strong intellect, it wouldn’t surprise her if she developed into a great football mind as hinted by Mahomes. Hence the YouTuber urged Swift to either be a coach or at least constantly advise Mahomes and Kelce on playmaking as she wouldn’t be surprised if the duo ended up using them on the field with much success.

“Matt Naggie and Steve Spagnolo should watch their backs because Taylor Swift could be coming for a coordinator position with the Chiefs here in the next couple of years. I do not doubt that Taylor Swift in the next handful of years is going to become one of the greatest football minds because she’s so smart and she sees things in such a specific way um I could see her having some great play that she then brings to either Patrick or Travis that they then use on the field like that wouldn’t shock me.”

While it’s highly unlikely to see Taylor ever becoming a co-ordinator for an NFL team, she can always be the team’s biggest supporter. Patrick Mahomes in an interview last year revealed how Swift’s inclusion had a positive effect on multiple Chiefs players’ lives.

Patrick Mahomes Spills Details On Relationship Between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

In an appearance at CBS Mornings last year, Mahomes revealed that he and his teammates didn’t know what to do when reports first emerged of Taylor dating Travis. But as Travis slowly started bringing Swift around the Chiefs players, the players embraced her quickly. The QB today calls her part of the Chiefs kingdom and a part of the team. He is particularly happy that Taylor has also hit off well with his wife Brittany who is normally reserved as a person.

“At first I felt like everybody kind of stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing and then he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she is. And so for us, I mean, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning. But now it’s just, she’s kingdom now and part of the team and it’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany, and they’ve built a friendship as well.”

However, he is the happiest for Travis as he gets to be with an immensely driven, successful, and humble woman. Patrick expressed his awe at Swift’s work ethic and hinted that it’s something that we all can pick up from Swift. He expressed his happiness for Travis as he is with a great woman and believes that they are a superb match for each other.

“And so for me it’s just, it’s Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. And it’s been cool to interact with her and see how she’s a top tier in her profession and see how she drives and becomes that. It’s cool to hear about and to see. And now I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany and Travis’s eyes. And so it is really cool. And I’m glad that she’s the person that she is. And that’s why I think she and Travis match so well.”

Based on statements from people around the Chiefs locker room, everyone has given glowing praise on Swift. While she doesn’t have the credentials or experience to coach professionally, she definitely can be a well-wisher who keeps the morale high and inspires players in the locker room. Or else, she can always help the Chiefs become a global brand like she has done so far.