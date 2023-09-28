“Not the Cowboys I Despise, It’s Those Disgusting Nauseating Fans”: Stephen A. Smith Didn’t Hold Back With His Punches on Dallas Admirers

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith does his show, “First Take,” from WGPR in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The live show had a studio audience made up of Detroit sports fans listening to the two talk about football and other sports related topics. Firsttake 090922 Es04

Stephen A. Smith has increasingly made it clear that he certainly isn’t a Cowboys fan. He is one of the first ones to chirp whenever ‘America’s Team’ faces a loss, just like they did against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. However, he finally revealed the real reason for his on-screen hate for the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith appeared in a GQ Sports feature, where he responded to some of the queries of his fans. One of the fans on YouTube made a comment that Smith needs to apologize on National TV if the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl this season. Smith couldn’t hold back on this making quite a revelation about his misunderstood dislike.

Stephen A. Smith Candidly Comments About His Frustration With the Cowboys

In a candid statement on GQ Sports’ latest video, Stephen A. Smith clarified a common misconception about his feelings toward the Dallas Cowboys. He pointed out that it’s not the Cowboys he hates but it is the segment of fans associated with him. “It’s not the Cowboys I despise. It’s those disgusting nauseating fans of theirs. They make me sick. I can’t stand them, I just can’t. They can come out of a gym smelling like skunks and still think they got on perfume,” Stephen said.

Advertisement

Smith, in continuation of his statement, provided specific examples of the behavior that frustrates him. He illustrated that regardless of the team’s performance, these fans maintain unwavering confidence. He not only despises it, but fails to understand this optimism.

“They can sit up there and finish seasons 1-15, the year ends at seven o’clock Eastern Standard Time PM on January 5th, and by 7:15, they’re like, ‘You know we gonna win the Super Bowl next year, right?’. ‘You know, we gonna win the Super Bowl next year’. They make me sick. I can’t stand them.”

Advertisement

In fact, recently, Stephen A. Smith uploaded a hilarious video via Instagram right after the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals. “I keep trying to tell you but you don’t listen. The Cowboys are the best team in the NFL. They lost to the Cardinals,” he had claimed. While previously Stephen A never mentioned the reasons for his Cowboys dislike, it was until a fan asked him to apologize that Smith replied with all his reasons.

Stephen A Smith’s Hilarious Response to a Fan’s Remark on Cowboys



Another fan’s comment suggested that Stephen A. Smith has a secret admiration for the Dallas Cowboys, which Stephen A. amusingly refuted. In response, he emphatically stated that he harbors love for nothing except Jerry Jones . “Jerry couldn’t say it any better. And also, at least Stephen is entertaining when he hates. Laugh my ass off.” Stephen also highlighted a hilarious list of everything that he might just love about the Dallas Cowboys and what he hates. He adds,