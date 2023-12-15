HomeSearch

Is Chargers HC Brandon Staley Getting Fired?

Nidhi
|Published December 15, 2023

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley shakes hands with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the first game without star QB Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley’s Chargers fell apart spectacularly. While reports of him getting fired soon have been circulating for a while now, the calls to fire him have gotten ever louder after Thursday’s matchup against the Raiders in which the team fell by over 40 points.

To rub salt to LA’s massive wound, they lost to a team that had scored as many as 21 points in a game only twice all season and failed to put up any points on the board just last week. Staley’s future is looking increasingly precarious as he grapples with a 24-24 in the regular season after his first two teams finished 9-8 and 10-7.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland called for the firing of HC, even before Thursday’s disaster. He went even as further as saying that Staley, who is 17-14 in two seasons, should’ve been first last season itself. If he isn’t fired immediately, he will most likely be saying goodbye to the team on the infamous Black Monday. During TNF, former cornerback Richard Sherman suggested that the HC should be fired at halftime.

It’s safe to say that Staley’s future is not up in the air, it’s rather set in stone. However, the Chargers have only ever fired one HC mid-season in 1998. Staley’s predecessor was only fired after the 2020 season was over, despite a 45-0 defeat to the Patriots. Whether he will be another exception to the rule remains to be seen.

Internet Erupts as LA Puts up Embarrassing Display

If Staley ends up being fired midseason, the Chargers HC will become the third coach this season to be fired in the middle of the season. His prospects are truly not looking great. As the Chargers got cooked by the Raiders during TNF, the internet erupted with calls to fire Staley.

However, Staley continues to have faith in himself. Despite the blowout loss, Staley said he was confident his players still believed in him and that he deserved to continue as head coach. “I know what I’ve done here for three years, and I know what I’ve put into this, and I know where we’re capable of going,” Staley said. “I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself.” While he said such games are normal in the NFL, many couldn’t help but point out that they’re really not.

