“I Hate That Trevor Got Hurt”: Bills Legend Responds to Texans HC’s Overreaction Remark Against the Jaguars

On left- Trevor Lawrence, in middle-Ryan Fitzpatrick and on right- DeMeco Ryans. Credit- Imagn Images

The late hit on Trevor Lawrence sent shockwaves through the NFL world, sparking concerns about its aftermath. The Jaguars’ quarterback scrambled out of the pocket, aiming to pick up a first down during the Monday clash against the Texans. Just as he slid to avoid contact, he was met with a brutal late hit from Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair.

The impact left T-Law with a potential traumatic brain injury or concussion. Chaos erupted soon after, as Lawrence’s teammates, incensed by the hit, immediately confronted Al-Shaair in his defense.

The Texans defender has caught the ire of many in the NFL world, including former players as well as the fans. They called his hit dirty, pointing out his history of appalling behavior and cheap tactics.

However, his Head Coach, DeMeco Ryans defended him. Being a former defender himself, the head coach explained how challenging it is to be a defender in today’s NFL. Ryans criticized Jaguars players for what he called an “overreaction” to the incident, which led to a significant sideline brawl during their game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick took to X to respond to DeMeco Ryan’s statement about Jacksonville players’ overreaction:

“I hate that Trevor got hurt and would argue that the forearm shiver whether he could pull off or not by Azeez seemed excessive but I would also say that when Demeco Ryans talks, I listen.”

I hate that Trevor got hurt and would argue that the forearm shiver whether he could pull off or not by Azeez seemed excessive but I would also say that when Demeco Ryans talks I listen He is probably as qualified as they come to speak on this issue and the difficulties as a… https://t.co/DjgVEi5UiT — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) December 3, 2024

Fitzpatrick did not agree or disagree with the HC but expressed faith in his qualification as a former defender and HC to be more cognizant of the situation.

Ryans emphasized that his team did not instigate the altercation; rather, it was the Jaguars who escalated the situation by pushing Al-Shaair and dragging him toward their sideline, which he deemed “uncalled for.”

Fans had mixed reactions to DeMeco Ryans’ stance. While some argued the hit was somewhat unavoidable, they condemned Al-Shaair’s use of his elbow, calling it indefensible if done intentionally.

Others disagreed with the Texans’ head coach’s claim that the Jaguars’ reaction was an overreaction, suggesting Ryans may have overlooked key facts in his effort to defend his player.

Hit was defensible because he was already in motion – but the forearm was clearly intended and not defensible. — Ben Kell (@BRK_rusty) December 3, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

The Jaguars sideline did not overreact. That statement by Demeco is ridiculous. — C.D. (@Sabresin2025) December 3, 2024

A user quipped,

He’s not unbiased here though Ryan. Sounds more like he’s defending his guy instinctively than offering a take based only on the facts. — Kevin Harlan Forever (@oblongtakes) December 3, 2024

Someone commented,

I like coach Ryans. DeMeco has a defensive player’s perspective, but not a dirty player’s. Azeez is a disease. Check the tape. — Jason T (@nerdherdin) December 3, 2024

Furthermore, in his remarks, the HC defended Al-Shaair, asserting that the linebacker did not intend to harm Lawrence. He acknowledged that while the hit was unfortunate, it was a “two-sided issue.”

Ryans pointed out that many quarterbacks today tend to exploit the rules by sliding late in an attempt to gain extra yards, complicating defensive players’ ability to make safe tackles.