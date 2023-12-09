Travis Scott Gets Desperate to Own First Ever Official Tom Brady Baseball Trading Cards After the GOAT Poses With it Alongside Michael Rubin

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is famous for his vast collection of trading cards. His card collection features football legends and even his cards from his days at Michigan. Before he joined the NFL, Brady was picked by the Montreal Expos in the 1995 MLB draft. Are there any trading cards that depict this chapter of his life?

The CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin recently shared a post on Instagram alongside Tom Brady in which the GOAT was seen posing with his first-ever official baseball trading card. In the second picture of the post, there was a close-up view of the card. On the card, Tom Brady had signed his name and added a message, “If Baseball Doesn’t work out there’s always football.”

Adding more information to it, Rubin in the post’s caption mentioned that Tom Brady instead of pursuing a career in MLB, chose to play for the University of Michigan, and from there his remarkable journey in football began. The entrepreneur then stated how Topps, a trading card company has recalled Brady’s Baseball career by creating the first-ever official Brady baseball trading cards.

He ended the caption by creating excitement among followers, asking who among them is interested in getting their hands on these unique Topps cards. Rubin also hinted at something special coming on December 12, teasing the audience about an event related to Tom Brady, referring it to as “Brady Day.”

The post about the rare Tom Brady baseball card caught the attention of NFL fans, who wished to have this unique collectible to themselves. Notably, among these fans, emerged the famous rapper Travis Scott, who commented, “Need that,” clearly showcasing his interest in owning the card.

The Fanatics-Tom Brady Merchandising Deal

Back in October 2020, Fanatics, known for selling official sports gear, teamed up with Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champ. They made a long-term deal, making Fanatics the go-to spot for all of Brady’s autographs, collectibles, and special stuff. This partnership meant that Fanatics would sell more Buccaneers merchandise, like footballs, helmets, and jerseys with Brady’s signature.

