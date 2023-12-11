Last 3-0 NFL Game: When Was the Lowest Scoring NFL Game Ever Played?

The Week 14 clash between the Vikings and Raiders turned out to be one of the most testing games of the season for the fans and an embarrassing display from the teams involved. Neither team had any points on the board, even late into the fourth quarter. Minnesota’s Greg Joseph became the team’s saving grace as he kicked a 36-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes left on the clock.

It was the lowest-scoring game in 16 years, the first 3-0 game since Pittsburgh vs Miami in 2007, and the seventh 3-0 game in the Super Bowl era. The Vikings (7-6) amassed only 230 total yards, while the Raiders (5-8), on a three-game losing streak, were restricted to 201 yards and nine first downs, making it the most underwhelming game of the season thus far.

Entering the fourth quarter, the game was scoreless, marking the first instance since Week 17 of the 2017 season when the Cowboys and Eagles went head-to-head. This was the first time the Raiders participated in such a game, while for the Vikings, it marked their second time being part of a scoreless contest in the first three quarters.

Fans were understandably frustrated by this poor showcase by the two teams and took to social media to vent their frustrations. While some called the game the worst in league history, others wanted the two teams to make history by ending in a 0-0 tie:

Pittsburgh Vs Miami: The Last Lowest Scoring Game

The last lowest-scoring game before the Vikings vs Raiders clash came in 2007 when Beth Roselinger met John Beck in a soaking Heinz Field. The Monday Night Mud Bowl as it came to be known had a similar outcome as the Vikings vs Raider matchup. Both Roethlisberger and Beck struggled to generate much offense in the challenging conditions of wind and rain.

However, the Steelers managed to bring the game to a close enough margin for Jeff Reed to secure the victory with a game-winning field goal in the final moments of the 4th quarter. This proved to be the sole scoring play of the entire game. Since the merger of the NFL and AFL in 1970, the lowest total points recorded in a game is three. Seven games have ended with a 3-0 score, with the most recent occurrence taking place in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.