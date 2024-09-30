Is Derrick Henry Faster Than ‘Cheetah’ Tyreek Hill?

Derrick Henry exploded into action against the Bills. Taking the ball to the house on an 87-yard run, he displayed incredible agility and power. Soon after watching King burst into speed, many wondered if he was faster than Tyreek Hill who has gained speed recognition, earning the moniker Cheetah.

Both Henry and Hill were part of the same draft class in 2016. However, only Alabama Alum received an invite to the NFL Combine, where he ran his 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds. Hill on the other hand displayed his speed during West Alabama Pro Day. The Super Bowl winner ran his pro day 40-yard dash in an astonishing 4.29 seconds.

However, these stats aren’t enough to compare the two. Henry’s 87-yard TD run proved his skills in terms of speed. According to Complex Sports, “Derrick Henry is trailing Tyreek Hill for the most runs of 20+ MPH since 2018.”

His 21.29 MPH touchdown is the 27th time someone has gone 20+ MPH. Not only that, this run was the longest in the Ravens’ history. Though this feat isn’t new for him, it was his third career rushing TD for 80+ yards, with longer being a 99-yard run—an NFL record in itself.

While Hill’s 40-yard dash might have surpassed Henry’s time, Hill isn’t the fastest wideout to 40 yards. Many receivers have been faster than him, with the record for the fastest now belonging to the Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy who did it in 4.21 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the running back category, it is Chris Johnson who leads the fastest 40-yard dash board. Nonetheless, Henry recorded the fourth-highest speed this season during that long TD, clearly surpassing Hill’s touchdown run against the Jaguars.

Derrick Henry’s TD run compared to Hill’s TD run

According to Next Gen stats, Henry’s speed during the 87-yard TD run is the 4th highest speed this season. This was his 8th fastest speed since 2018. The only players who have been faster than him this season are Nico Collins (21.89 mph), Saquon Barkley(21.66mph) and Jerome Ford (21.29). The Alabama Alum has reached 20+ mph 27 times as a ball carrier since 2018.

Derrick Henry reached 21.29 mph on his 87-yard TD run, tied for the 4th-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season, and Henry’s 8th-fastest speed since 2018. Henry has reached 20+ mph 27 times as a ball carrier since 2018, trailing only Tyreek Hill (73).#BUFvsBAL | @Ravens pic.twitter.com/9ZFOUb0vhk — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 30, 2024

Ty Hill’s 80-yard against the Jaguars was fast but it didn’t even crack the top ten this season. However, across the NFL career, Cheetah is one of the fastest players. He ran at a speed of 22.07 mph last season and once returned a kick at a speed of 23.24 in 2016. The Dolphins wideout has exceeded the speed of 20 mph 73 times since 2018.

Henry’s highest speed across his NFL career is 21.80 mph which he recorded in 2021. King Henry’s presence in the Ravens’ backfield has taken the pressure off Lamar who now has someone to carry the ball. Against the Bills, the former Heisman winner carried the ball 24 times for 199 yards and a TD. He also recorded a receiving TD.

In four games this season, he has recorded 480 rushing yards already and 5 TDs. The Ravens will try to get the best out of him for the next two seasons and probably aim for the Super Bowl.