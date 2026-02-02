Ryan Clark Sounds Off on Toxic Football Culture After Vikings Fire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

We usually see a wave of head coach and GM firings in the week leading up to the first round of the postseason. This year was no different, except for a few cases like Mike Tomlin, who exited after the Steelers’ Wild Card exit. The Vikings, meanwhile, waited a full 24 days from the end of their season before firing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, which naturally led to speculation that something internal had occurred.

Adofo-Mensah held a 43-25 record over four seasons in Minnesota and even signed an extension last offseason, so it seemed likely he would be around for at least one more year. But that was not the case. Many online sleuths then began suggesting that his professionalism played a role in the sacking, and they pointed to a two-week paternity leave the GM took in 2023, which some labeled as one of the final nails in the coffin.

Former NFL safety-turned analyst Ryan Clark has pushed back on those online rumors, which suggest the GM was fired just because he took paternity leave. Clark also noted that a GM taking paternity leave is often viewed negatively in the sports world, which he believes may stem from toxic masculinity.

“First off, I don’t believe that should be the narrative around why this man is no longer the general manager of that team. I don’t believe that’s why he was fired. People are saying he was fired for being a good father, for being a good husband. That’s what he was supposed to be,” Clark began in his video posted on X.

“He’s supposed to be there for his wife, who went through a difficult pregnancy and birth… but the culture, the football culture that has everybody myth that he took paternity leave is a real thing. And it may be born of toxic masculinity. And it may be born of fake sacrifice or a fake requirement,” added the analyst.

Clark added that Bills HC Joe Brady was applauded for missing the birth of his child because he was coaching a game. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald, meanwhile, was also viewed as a good coach for spending time with his son just 30 minutes a week. Clark believes fans see this kind of dedication as a reason behind the coaches’ success.

And that, in turn, is why Adofo-Mensah is taking the heat, as some fans argue he could have found another way to be there for his wife, even if that meant hiring people to help. Still, Clark maintained that Adofo-Mensah did the right thing by being with his wife and child, noting that he was likely going to be fired anyway.

The firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings has sparked conversations over “Football Culture”. It’s been revealed that he took 2 weeks of paternity leave after his wife gave birth, & many in NFL circles were shocked by this news. Football… pic.twitter.com/JsAbrGNCVi — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 2, 2026

Reports claim that when Adofo-Mensah requested the two-week leave, some rival league executives reacted with “disbelief.” But the Vikings didn’t respond in a punitive manner and, in fact, supported their GM through the process. So saying he was fired solely because of his two-week leave feels misguided.

What may have led to the sacking is Adofo-Mensah’s draft history. Out of his 28 draft picks, only four look like surefire long-term starters, which is not a strong return. There are also reports suggesting he had conflicts within the coaching staff, with some even questioning his credibility at the position.

Then there’s the quarterback plan for the 2025 season, which ended with the Vikings missing the playoffs after a 14-3 campaign with Sam Darnold the year before. And that same Darnold is in the Super Bowl now, by the way.

All told, there could still be some hidden internal factors that led to the firing, and until we get an official statement from the involved parties, it would be premature to say anything for sure.