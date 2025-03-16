Shannon Sharpe Confesses It’s Time for Him to Get Serious About Marriage as Chad Johnson Reacts to Puka Nacua

Shannon Sharpe’s finally feeling the urge to get tied down. Many NFL players married last year, while others announced their engagements and are preparing to walk down the aisle soon. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua declared that he won’t tie the knot until he wins a Super Bowl. The Rams wideout has a legitimate reason for staying single—but what about everyone’s favorite Unc?

A lifelong bachelor, Sharpe has had his share of relationships but never settled down. However, even the Hall of Famer is now considering a change.

During the latest episode of The Nightcap, Sharpe opened up about his future as a single man in his late 50s, hinting that he might finally be ready to settle down. With life moving fast, Sharpe knows it’s time to get serious. He has checked every box—won awards, built a successful career, and, most importantly, raised three kids.

But that raises the question: Who is he doing it all for, besides himself?

“It’s time to get serious. You win awards, you lived your dreams, and you’ve done a great job trying to raise kids. There are times I think like damn everything I’ve accomplished now- who are you doing it for, why are you doing it and don’t you need somebody to share that side with. I’m sure driving across the country is fun, but I think it’s better if you drive across the country with someone.”

Like a good friend, Ocho fully supported Shannon’s pursuit of love and marriage. He highlighted iconic duos from history and pop culture to prove the value of a partner. After all, Thelma wouldn’t exist without Louise, and Clyde wouldn’t be the same without Bonnie.

“Listen Unc, without Thelma, there is no Louise. They got Clyde but who the hell was Clyde with Bonnie? Without Weasy, there is no George. We need somebody man. Some of the greatest stories in life are always two.”

Chad emphasized how quickly time flies, reminding Shannon that you go from your 20s to your 40s in the blink of an eye. He also pointed out that getting engaged or married can bring unexpected luck—just look at Dak Prescott.

“Dak Prescott gets engaged or gets married or something and all of a sudden $60 million came out of nowhere. I’m like wait a minute.”

As for Puka Nacua, if he’s serious about waiting until he wins a Super Bowl to take his vows, he might be in for a long wait. However, Ocho disagrees. He believes Puka has a strong chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy soon, especially with Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams and the team adding Davante Adams.

Amid all the marriage talk, Chad also made a declaration of his own—he plans to get engaged by the end of the year, wanting to enter 2026 fully committed to someone. It will be interesting to see who announces his engagement first – Shannon Sharpe or Ocho.