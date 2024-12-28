Is Joe Burrow Like Tom Brady & Peyton Manning? T.J Houshmandzadeh Explains

Joe Burrow is arguably the best pocket passer in today’s NFL. He has proven time and again that he is one of the elite quarterbacks playing today. Broncos DC Vance Joseph even went as far as to say that he is on Tom Brady and Peyton Manning’s level. However, former Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh doesn’t agree.

During the latest episode of ‘Speak’, Houshmandzadeh said that it would be foolish to compare Burrow to Brady or Manning. T.J. stressed that while other QBs like Mahomes and Lamar can process equally well, it’s just some things he has done this season from the pocket that might have stood out to Vance.

He pointed out that Burrow can read the defense and be aware of their next moves which makes him different but not at the level of the all-time greats:

“I don’t want to compare him to Tom. I wouldn’t say he is superior to other QBs. It’s his anticipation, it’s his ability to throw at anticipation because a lot of QBs can process. But do you trust what you see and are you going to throw the ball with anticipation? A lot of QBs wouldn’t let the ball go when they see what they see. To me, it’s just trust more than anything.”

Keyshawn Johnson agreed with Houshmanzadeh’s take while giving Burrow his due credit for his performances.

Keyshawn Johnson weighs in

Johnson acknowledged that any comparison to Hall of Famers like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning might seem bold, given their distinguished and remarkable careers. However, he emphasized that it’s not about placing Joe Burrow in the same category as those legends just yet—it’s about recognizing the specific qualities that make him worthy of such comparisons.

The former WR, agreeing with T.J., highlighted Burrow’s ability to quickly process information, make smart decisions in critical situations, and read defensive coverages with exceptional precision.

” You are talking about shoulders up, what’s in his brain processing, being able to look at defense and realize whether it’s man to man or zone. All of those things. He spits the ball out with anticipation with the best of them. That is key to him.”

Johnson also praised Burrow’s toughness, pointing out that he never appears rattled or stressed, even after taking countless sacks. He simply gets back up and continues to handle his business, embodying a level of resilience that sets him apart.