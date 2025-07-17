Deion Sanders Jr. Reveals When Coach Prime Plans to Return to Boulder After Health Concerns

Deion Sanders was in the headlines recently due to a new health issue. Although he and his representatives didn’t provide any specifics about the diagnosis, Coach Prime said it’s a serious condition that has caused him to lose weight. It adds to the other health problems he’s faced in recent years, including blood clots in his legs that led to the amputation of two toes.

Advertisement

In the wake of the news, some of Deion’s close friends have been visiting him at his 5000-acre ranch in Texas. There, he’s been fishing in his private pond, doing media appearances, and chilling out as he recovers. Essentially, forcing him to temporarily step away from the day-to-day of the Colorado football team.

Recently, Deion made his first public appearance since the health scare. He showed up at Big 12 Media Day and answered a litany of questions. However, Prime deflected the health-related ones and kept the focus on the team. Mainly, he talked about the quarterback competition between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.

Then, just today, Deion Sanders Jr. shared some good news with Buffaloes fans regarding both his and his father’s status.

“We head back to Colorado next week. It’s a blessing, it’s been a long journey- long road. Soon everybody will know the reason I ain’t left this house this summer,” Deion Jr. said on Dukes the Scoop.

It sounds like whatever happened to Deion was quite serious. We don’t want to speculate anything either, as DSJ hinted that the issue will be revealed in time. But right now, the focus is seemingly on football and getting back to work.

On The Scoop w/ Dukes@DeionSandersJr gave Colorado fans some good news,

He and Coach Prime may be in Boulder as early as next week! & in DUE TIME Answers will be provided to questions about Coach Prime’s health. But in the meantime ….They Coming. https://t.co/onaYvEWNmn pic.twitter.com/c7jUr93npj — Phillip Dukes (@DukestheScoop) July 17, 2025

All in all, a lot is going on in Coach Prime’s life right now. His son, Shedeur Sanders, was just drafted by the Cleveland Browns, which was a dramatic event in itself. He also just lost Travis Hunter to the NFL and will now have to help Colorado find a new identity without him. Not to mention the number of media appearances he’s asked to do. The health issues couldn’t have come at a worse time.

However, if there’s one thing we know about Deion, it’s that he approaches challenges head-on and with optimism. Furthermore, it sounds like if we remain patient, his health status will eventually be revealed to the public. But as of now, your guess is as good as ours as to why Prime has been on the mend throughout the offseason.