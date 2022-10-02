Is Mac Jones Playing Tonight vs Green Bay Packers? New England Patriots Release Injury Report

Despite making progress over the week, Bill Belichick declared that the Patriots would not be using Mac Jones for Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

There was some uncertainty over quarterback Mac Jones’ injury before Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers but that is no longer the case.

The New England Patriots will look to Brian Hoyer to lead them against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as Jones has been declared out due to an ankle injury.

Mac was seen moving gingerly on Friday during practice. For the third day in a row, he was formally noted as being absent. For the unversed, on the Patriots’ final offensive play of Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens, Jones suffered a left ankle injury.

Patriot’s coach Bill Belichick made it absolutely clear in a press conference that Mac will not play on Sunday and that the team is tracking his day-to-day recovery.

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend’s game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

Also Read: Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ Starters Get Humbled By the Las Vegas Raiders Backups In Their Last Preseason Game

Mac Jones suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens

Talking about Mac’s injury, Bill Belichick stated “I’m not sure. He is unsure. Doctors are unsure. Take each day as it comes and see the results.”

“That final choice will, of course, be made by the medical professionals after consulting with Mac Jones. same as we would with any player. He is identical to every other player. He is, I suppose, but all I’m saying is that it works the same way,” he added.

Jones was injured late in the fourth quarter after being hit by Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell. It was a troubling sight for the Patriots who ended up losing the contest 37-26. While on the ground, Jones’ left ankle could be seen bent.

*RARE* video of Mac Jones going into the tunnel after injury vs. Ravens. Sound On. pic.twitter.com/mfqupHxxx0 — GUST (@SleeepyGust) September 25, 2022

Jones was caught on camera screaming in pain after hitting the ground, and he proceeded to hop to the sideline using only his right leg.

He was then seen screaming in pain as he was carried down the stairs to the locker room and his day ended with 321 passing yards and three interceptions.

Also Read: “Hold my nuts little b*tch”: Mac Jones causes massive brawl after torching Brian Burns and Panthers defense