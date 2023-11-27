“Ronaldo’s Influence in American Football Is Incredible”: Zay Flowers’ Siu Celebration Prompts Cristiano Ronaldo Fans To Flood the Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s global influence reaches the NFL yet again. During their recent matchup against the Chargers, Ravens WR Zay Flowers adopted a touchdown celebration inspired by the soccer legend. Despite being a Florida native, a state that is home to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, the NFL star opted to do the “SIU” celebration.

It is safe to say that, like many worldwide, the Raven’s wide receiver recognizes Ronaldo’s impact on transcending sports loyalties. The 23-year-old WR extended Baltimore’s lead to 20-10 with a 37-yard rushing touchdown. With that, he took the celebration beyond typical NFL celebrations, channeling Cristiano Ronaldo by executing a penalty kick against his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., playing goalkeeper.

Take a look:

Beyond his on-field prowess, Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebratory style, particularly the ‘SIUU’ gesture, resonates with aspiring sportspersons worldwide. Fans frequently echo the iconic ‘SIUU’ chant when he scores.

X.com buzzed with Ronaldo fans celebrating Zay Flowers’ homage to the football icon. Comments lauded Ronaldo’s influence in American football, with fans calling it a “great celebration.” Yet, a few felt the announcers didn’t do justice to the moment.

The star wide receiver had yet another celebratory moment during the matchup, which has left the Ravens Flock in a frenzy.

Zay Flowers Showcased a Creative Bouquet Celebration Before the Iconic ‘SIUU’

The Ravens’ wide receiver also marked his first touchdown against the Chargers with flair. The 23-year-old celebrated by tossing the ball over his head, playfully offering his teammates a bouquet of flowers. The touchdown came at SoFi Stadium, propelling Baltimore into the lead after an initial 0-3 setback.

Amidst the touchdown celebration, the Ravens’ WR Rashod Bateman showcased camaraderie by joining Zay Flowers in mock festivities. Unlike competitive bridesmaids, no scuffles erupted over the pigskin.

In a sideline interaction, Flowers explained his celebration to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who appeared less than impressed. Lamar comically showed less enthusiasm for the celebration but must have been thrilled for Zay Flowers’ two touchdowns, pivotal in a close game.

The Ravens’ victory pushed them to 9-3 in the tight AFC North race. They currently hold a better record than the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Their biggest divisional rivals, the Bengals, will probably miss the AFC championships this year due to their QB getting sidelined with a season-ending injury.