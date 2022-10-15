Matthew Stafford & Kelly Stafford’s Children Were Once Harassed & Kicked-Off a Playground Due To a Blunder By The NFL

Kelly Stafford had once reprimanded the NFL after Matthew Stafford’s false positive Covid result severely impacted her family.

Matthew Stafford is a talented quarterback who has made a name for himself at the highest level. Roped in by the Lions in 2009, Stafford spent more than a decade with the Detroit-based franchise.

However, in 2021, Stafford went to the Los Angeles Rams and the rest, as they say, is history. Stafford played a massive role in guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl title victory in his first season for the franchise.

While he is finally getting the kind of treatment he deserves in the NFL after lifting the Lombardi last season, as far as personal life is concerned, the man isn’t doing too badly on that front as well.

Matthew is happily married to Kelly Stafford who also makes the headlines on a regular basis, all thanks to her podcast “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford.”

Matthew Stafford & Kelly Stafford Had To Go Through a Lot Because Of a False Positive Covid Result

However, back in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc across the world, Kelly had made the headlines for reprimanding the NFL for what had happened with her family.

Actually, due to a false Covid positive test report, Matthew was put on NFL’s injury/Covid list in August 2020 when he was with the Detroit Lions.

Kelly had posted a lengthy message on Instagram telling everyone how her family was harassed because of the false positive test. She claimed that even when she was told that the result was a false positive, her children were harassed.

Moreover, her children were even thrown out from a playground. She claimed that she was approached by someone at a grocery store and was told that she was putting the life of others in danger. In addition to this, everyone close to her family had to forcefully get tested in order to return to work.

For all that transpired because of the false positive, Kelly blamed the NFL as the league was telling the whole world which of the players were on the Covid list before rechecking the results.

It was indeed a tough time for the players and for everyone across the world. Thankfully, the world has almost defeated the Covid challenge but in the quest to do so, innumerable innocent people lost their lives.

