Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight? : Rams reveal injury report on $80 million quarterback ahead of their first NFL match against Bills

Matthew Stafford injury update: After a long offseason, football is back, and the season kicks off with Stafford’s Rams against Josh Allen’s Bills.

Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champs will look to start their title defense against a very staunch Bills defense. Buffalo is pegged to be a Super Bowl favorite.

Josh Allen has been trending upwards since his rookie year, and now, he’s ready to take that MVP leap. The Bills have a lot of star power on their team, and now they need to prove that they can take that next step and make it to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles has no shortage of star power either. They retooled with Allen Robinson to go alongside Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and they added Bobby Wagner on the defense that already has Aaron Donald. After winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles will be eager to come back and win again.

Rams vs. Bills prediction: Odds and pick for first game of 2022 NFL season https://t.co/JhmzPEOVqf pic.twitter.com/NhpoSQZFN3 — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2022

Is Matthew Stafford playing tonight?

Matthew Stafford, who has a net worth of $80 million, is ready to make an impact right away. Over the offseason, Stafford rehabbed an elbow surgery.

He had the procedure to help with pain he experienced in his right elbow last season. Stafford also took an injection for his elbow for an injury which head coach Sean McVay said was “a little bit abnormal for a quarterback.”

Stafford is ready to roll though, and per the Rams injury report, he will be playing their week 1 match. “I feel good,” Stafford confirmed. “I’m ready to go. No limitations. … I feel great. I’m ready to go play. Can always be better. Can always try to feel like I’m 21 again. I’ll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw.”

McVay has said that the team won’t be treating Stafford’s injury any differently than they did last year, and that even if Stafford had to sling the ball 50+ times, he wouldn’t have an issue.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford underwent an off-season elbow procedure to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, per sources. Despite the questions about his elbow, Stafford is now said to feel better today than he did at this time last year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2022

