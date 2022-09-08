NFL Live Stream : How to Watch and Stream Bills vs Rams Game Tonight?

The Rams and Bills are all ready to kick off the NFL season in a few hours, and the hype cannot be greater after so many months without football.

Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champs will look to start their title defense against a very staunch Bills defense. Buffalo is pegged to be a Super Bowl favorite.

Josh Allen has been trending upwards since his rookie year, and now, he’s ready to take that MVP leap. The Bills have a lot of star power on their team, and now they need to prove that they can take that next step and make it to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles has no shortage of star power either. They retooled with Allen Robinson to go alongside Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and they added Bobby Wagner on the defense that already has Aaron Donald. After winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles will be eager to come back and win again.

Rams vs. Bills prediction: Odds and pick for first game of 2022 NFL season https://t.co/JhmzPEOVqf pic.twitter.com/NhpoSQZFN3 — New York Post (@nypost) September 8, 2022

Also Read: Aaron Donald and Dwayne Johnson showed off their insane strength by curling 100 pounds in a legendary workout

How to watch the Bills vs. Rams game tonight with cable?

If you have a cable connection, the easiest way to watch the NFL game is to turn on your TV and switch the channel to NBC Sports.

How to watch the Bills vs. Rams game tonight for free?

With the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s respective website or mobile app. The easiest way to do this for the Bills vs. Rams game will be logging in to NBC.com and using your cable credentials to log in and watch the game for free.

Another option for the Bills vs. Rams game is using fuboTV.

How to stream the Bills vs. Rams game?

If you don’t have cable, there are still several options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and YouTube TV all offer free trials for their services, allowing fans to sign up for a limited time to watch free broadcasts.

You can also use Peacock to watch the game, subscribing to the site for 4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Bills vs. Rams game location

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Bills vs. Rams game time

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Peyton Manning, who once caused a $300,000 lawsuit, was involved in a defamation case with the same lady trainer