Is Odell Beckham Jr. Going to the Chiefs: HC Andy Reid Weighs on His Plans to Acquire the Former Super Bowl Champion

Ever since JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman departed from Kansas City, a big void has been developed inside the wide receiver corps. Head coach Andy Reid is contemplating several options, and that’s when the chatter for Odell Beckham Jr started to gain traction on social media. With the Jets, Giants, and Bills already in line to acquire the star wideout, a new team in the form of the Chiefs has entered the market.

It won’t be a surprise if OBJ signs with the Chiefs. Since last year his name got linked to KC; however, things never turned out his way. After he tore his ACL during the Super Bowl game of 2022, the veteran spent a reasonable amount of time in rehab and found himself in a deadlock trying to sign a long-term contract.

Will Odell Beckham Jr wear the red jersey in 2023?

For OBJ, money is an important aspect of him to continue in this league. No matter which team extends him an offer, the veteran vows to sign the contract hoping to play until his retirement. Last year, the Chiefs lost a lethal weapon, Tyreek Hill, from the squad.

And now Juju and Hardman’s departure has made the receiver corps more fragile. Hence there is a need to acquire an impact-creating leader to support Patrick Mahomes in defending their title in the upcoming season.

Asked on Saturday by Steve Wyche of NFL Network about the possibility of signing free agent Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr., Kansas City #Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said: “Odell is a good football player. Yeah, he does a nice job. So, we’ll see how all that goes.” 👀👀👀 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 26, 2023

While speaking to Steve Wyche of NFL Network, Reid pointed out several aspects to be considered. He also touched upon OBJ by calling him a phenomenal player. “Odell is a good football player. Yeah, he does a nice job. So, we’ll see how all that goes.” he said in the interview.

Andy Reid speaks about other options available in his locker room

The Chiefs have ambitious plans for the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. However, it’s no secret they are struggling to find an appropriate partner for Patrick Mahomes at the center. “We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up,” Reid said in the interview, per Bleacher Report.

“We’ll just see how everything else works. We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group, with the exception of JuJu. Mecole was banged up a little bit, so he didn’t have a chance to play as much as he would have wanted. We’ll work out the thing without JuJu. Somebody will have to step up and take that spot.” he added. In the coming days, fans will get more clarity on the situation. Till then, stay tuned!