Rich Eisen Believes 2025 Season Will Put Matthew Stafford in the Hall of Fame

At 37, Matthew Stafford has put together a 2025 campaign that feels like both a renaissance and a coronation, the season that seals his legacy among the all-time greats.

Through seven weeks, Stafford has been nothing short of sensational. He’s thrown for 1,866 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions, while posting a 109.3 passer rating, on pace for the best of his 16-year career. He currently leads the league in touchdown passes and ranks near the top in passing yards, proving he’s still every bit the field general who powered the Rams to a Super Bowl title just a few years ago.

And Rich Eisen has seen enough. Matthew Stafford, he says, is a Hall of Famer. The longtime NFL Network host made his case loud and clear this week, calling Stafford’s 2025 campaign the season that will finally silence all doubters and put him in the Hall of Fame conversation.

“This is the year that puts Matthew Stafford in the Hall of Fame. I would say that’s not an overreaction. After this season, there should not be a single naysayer on the planet regards to his candidacy for enshrinement,” Eisen said with utmost confidence.

Eisen’s comments came after another stellar performance from the 37-year-old Rams quarterback, who has been in vintage form all season long.

His latest masterpiece came in London, where Stafford shredded the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense in the final International Series game of the year. Despite pouring rain and the absence of his top receiver, Puka Nacua, Stafford threw five touchdown passes, an International Series single-game record, leading the Rams to a dominant 35–7 win at Wembley Stadium.

“Do I get a sword or something?” Stafford quipped afterward, his trademark humility cutting through the moment’s significance. That performance alone would have been enough to turn heads, but in context, a 37-year-old quarterback commanding a 5–2 team and outperforming younger stars, it solidified the narrative Eisen has long championed: Stafford’s greatness is no longer debatable.

Stafford will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after his retirement, but his current form suggests that milestone is still a few seasons away. What Eisen and many others now believe, however, is that the debate is effectively over. The 2025 season isn’t just a comeback story; it’s the definitive proof of a Hall of Fame career.